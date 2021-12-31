Great Diamond Partners, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ares Management Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells IDEXX Laboratories Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

New Purchases: TLT, ARES, TIP, IGV, XOP, IWD, IWF, JCI, INFY, RHI, PPG, TTEK, IFF, IVV, WOLF, AME, PSA, ETSY,

IEI, SJNK, DSI, PFF, COP, SYF, NUE, EFA, GOOGL, AAPL, IAI, FB, SPY, DIAL, UNH, ABBV, GOOG, JPM, WM, VXF, SCHA, SCHD, SPDW, ESGU, VIGI, AMZN, ANTM, QCOM, ADBE, CRM, SHW, TJX, TGT, TMO, TDIV, V, AVGO, QQQ, KBE, DES, ASML, ISRG, ITW, GIS, FAST, LLY, LOW, ETN, SPGI, DE, CVX, NKE, AVY, CSCO, AZN, AXP, EMR, TT, PANW, ILMN, IQV, LPLA, GILD, ANSS, BAC, BA, DHR, COST, CMCSA, TSCO, LIN, OMCL, PWR, DGX, SBAC, SIVB, NVO, TRV, NYT, NFLX, MDT, XYL, UPS, WAB, JLL, WSM, MA, FSLR, LULU, JBHT, NXPI, PNC, FRC, Reduced Positions: IDXX, MKC, IGSB, ABT, DFS, PEP, NEE, MCD, IWV, VTI, AMGN, MDLZ, LMT, APD, AMT, XOM, JNJ, GNR, PG, NVS, SCZ, BABA, VTEB, ACN, SMH, CWB, ADP, BX, MSFT, NVDA, KLAC, ALB, RSP, WMT, HD, DVN, FCG, BLK, CPRT, PLD, LW, UNP, MRK, IBM, SHOP, XME, MMM, IWP, AWK, DIS, TSM, PFE, MS, LRCX, INTC, HON, GPC, T, VRTX, VZ, UL, ITB, INTU, AFL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ares Management Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, sells IDEXX Laboratories Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, McCormick Inc, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Diamond Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Great Diamond Partners, LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Great Diamond Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+diamond+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 105,322 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 93,500 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,864 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 125,937 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 20,296 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.69%

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 35,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72. The stock is now traded at around $342.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 164.74%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 102.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 80.21%. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.