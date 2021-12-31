Great Diamond Partners, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ares Management Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells IDEXX Laboratories Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: TLT, ARES, TIP, IGV, XOP, IWD, IWF, JCI, INFY, RHI, PPG, TTEK, IFF, IVV, WOLF, AME, PSA, ETSY,
- Added Positions: IEI, SJNK, DSI, PFF, COP, SYF, NUE, EFA, GOOGL, AAPL, IAI, FB, SPY, DIAL, UNH, ABBV, GOOG, JPM, WM, VXF, SCHA, SCHD, SPDW, ESGU, VIGI, AMZN, ANTM, QCOM, ADBE, CRM, SHW, TJX, TGT, TMO, TDIV, V, AVGO, QQQ, KBE, DES, ASML, ISRG, ITW, GIS, FAST, LLY, LOW, ETN, SPGI, DE, CVX, NKE, AVY, CSCO, AZN, AXP, EMR, TT, PANW, ILMN, IQV, LPLA, GILD, ANSS, BAC, BA, DHR, COST, CMCSA, TSCO, LIN, OMCL, PWR, DGX, SBAC, SIVB, NVO, TRV, NYT, NFLX, MDT, XYL, UPS, WAB, JLL, WSM, MA, FSLR, LULU, JBHT, NXPI, PNC, FRC,
- Reduced Positions: IDXX, MKC, IGSB, ABT, DFS, PEP, NEE, MCD, IWV, VTI, AMGN, MDLZ, LMT, APD, AMT, XOM, JNJ, GNR, PG, NVS, SCZ, BABA, VTEB, ACN, SMH, CWB, ADP, BX, MSFT, NVDA, KLAC, ALB, RSP, WMT, HD, DVN, FCG, BLK, CPRT, PLD, LW, UNP, MRK, IBM, SHOP, XME, MMM, IWP, AWK, DIS, TSM, PFE, MS, LRCX, INTC, HON, GPC, T, VRTX, VZ, UL, ITB, INTU, AFL,
- Sold Out: EMB, IGIB, PEJ, ICLN, XLG, BMY, LHCG, BFAM, PAYC, YUMC,
For the details of Great Diamond Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+diamond+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Great Diamond Partners, LLC
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 105,322 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 93,500 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,864 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 125,937 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 20,296 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.69%
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 35,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72. The stock is now traded at around $342.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 164.74%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 102.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 80.21%. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of Great Diamond Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Great Diamond Partners, LLC keeps buying