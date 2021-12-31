Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Starbucks Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

- New Purchases: DVY, BSCP, SPYD, BCI, IJH, THC, UNP,
- Added Positions: FTSL, QQQX, SPY, WMT, PKI, UNIT, BSCO, AMD, SCHW, BSCN, JNJ, RSP, COST, FPE, CVS, UNH, FTNT, NVDA, FLRN, TROW, IGSB, HYS, TT, GOOG, CSCO, VNQ, TXN, XLF, WM, PEP, BAC, MDLZ, CSX, CVX, HD, GS, ADP, WMB, SCHX, IEMG, EW, EMLP, EFA, ITW, ICE, JCI, PAYX, WDAY, COP,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, PYPL, XLV, VZ, ADBE, FB, IBB, AMGN, MSFT, ETD, PG, BMY, NEE, XLB, IEFA, DOCU, BSJN, AXP, DIS, GOOGL, ROK, MRK, YUMC, AA, EME, DUK, NEAR, C, XLK, AMAT, IBM,
- Sold Out: GNRC, XLC, EMR, SHOP, DKS, KD,
For the details of Aspen Investment Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aspen+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aspen Investment Management Inc
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,619 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,619 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 31,649 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 81,302 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 269,057 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.642500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 46,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET (BCI)
Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $21.93 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.669000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 98,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 74.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)
Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Uniti Group Inc by 82.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 56,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 88.32%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 33.72%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $463.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aspen Investment Management Inc. Also check out:
1. Aspen Investment Management Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aspen Investment Management Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aspen Investment Management Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aspen Investment Management Inc keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros