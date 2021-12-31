Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Starbucks Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

New Purchases: DVY, BSCP, SPYD, BCI, IJH, THC, UNP,

DVY, BSCP, SPYD, BCI, IJH, THC, UNP, Added Positions: FTSL, QQQX, SPY, WMT, PKI, UNIT, BSCO, AMD, SCHW, BSCN, JNJ, RSP, COST, FPE, CVS, UNH, FTNT, NVDA, FLRN, TROW, IGSB, HYS, TT, GOOG, CSCO, VNQ, TXN, XLF, WM, PEP, BAC, MDLZ, CSX, CVX, HD, GS, ADP, WMB, SCHX, IEMG, EW, EMLP, EFA, ITW, ICE, JCI, PAYX, WDAY, COP,

FTSL, QQQX, SPY, WMT, PKI, UNIT, BSCO, AMD, SCHW, BSCN, JNJ, RSP, COST, FPE, CVS, UNH, FTNT, NVDA, FLRN, TROW, IGSB, HYS, TT, GOOG, CSCO, VNQ, TXN, XLF, WM, PEP, BAC, MDLZ, CSX, CVX, HD, GS, ADP, WMB, SCHX, IEMG, EW, EMLP, EFA, ITW, ICE, JCI, PAYX, WDAY, COP, Reduced Positions: SBUX, PYPL, XLV, VZ, ADBE, FB, IBB, AMGN, MSFT, ETD, PG, BMY, NEE, XLB, IEFA, DOCU, BSJN, AXP, DIS, GOOGL, ROK, MRK, YUMC, AA, EME, DUK, NEAR, C, XLK, AMAT, IBM,

SBUX, PYPL, XLV, VZ, ADBE, FB, IBB, AMGN, MSFT, ETD, PG, BMY, NEE, XLB, IEFA, DOCU, BSJN, AXP, DIS, GOOGL, ROK, MRK, YUMC, AA, EME, DUK, NEAR, C, XLK, AMAT, IBM, Sold Out: GNRC, XLC, EMR, SHOP, DKS, KD,

Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, sells Starbucks Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspen Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Aspen Investment Management Inc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,619 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,619 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 31,649 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 81,302 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 269,057 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.642500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 46,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $21.93 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.669000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 98,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 74.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Uniti Group Inc by 82.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 56,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 88.32%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 33.72%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $463.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.