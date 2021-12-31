New Harbor Financial Group, LLC Buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Cameco Corp, ProShares Short S&P500, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sandstorm Gold, Uranium Energy Corp

- New Purchases: XME, CCJ, SH, FNV, NXE,
- Added Positions: GDX, EEM, PSLV, HL, DNN, SIL, SPEM, SPTS,
- Reduced Positions: SPDN, CEF, BIL,
- Sold Out: XLE, SAND, UEC,
For the details of New Harbor Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+harbor+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of New Harbor Financial Group, LLC
- VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 2,418,400 shares, 26.62% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,286,391 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 664,757 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 662,800 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME) - 627,725 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 627,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.189000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 360,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 191,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.06 and $6.44, with an estimated average price of $5.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $7.03, with an estimated average price of $6.26.Sold Out: Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Uranium Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.89 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $3.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of New Harbor Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. New Harbor Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. New Harbor Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. New Harbor Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New Harbor Financial Group, LLC keeps buying