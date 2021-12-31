New Harbor Financial Group, LLC Buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Cameco Corp, ProShares Short S&P500, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sandstorm Gold, Uranium Energy Corp

New Purchases: XME, CCJ, SH, FNV, NXE,

XME, CCJ, SH, FNV, NXE, Added Positions: GDX, EEM, PSLV, HL, DNN, SIL, SPEM, SPTS,

GDX, EEM, PSLV, HL, DNN, SIL, SPEM, SPTS, Reduced Positions: SPDN, CEF, BIL,

SPDN, CEF, BIL, Sold Out: XLE, SAND, UEC,

Leominster, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Cameco Corp, ProShares Short S&P500, Franco-Nevada Corp, NexGen Energy, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sandstorm Gold, Uranium Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Harbor Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, New Harbor Financial Group, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 2,418,400 shares, 26.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 664,757 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME) - 627,725 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. New Position

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 627,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.189000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 360,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 191,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.06 and $6.44, with an estimated average price of $5.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $7.03, with an estimated average price of $6.26.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Uranium Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.89 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $3.86.