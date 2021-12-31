Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. Buys AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct , Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, BTC iShares

- New Purchases: SIXO, OZ, MGK, MBB, ITOT, EMXC, SPMD, USTB, MET, LNC, FITB, BMY, CMA, FCX, WM, WBA, IRT, TTE, SYY, CAG, SLB, OXY, MRO, PWR, MLM, URI, VMC, FALN, GLW, TSLA, MGC, DOW, TPL, VONV, WFHY, SCHW, CACI, WFIG, LDUR, ICVT, IGSB, ARKW, ARKG, ARKF, KD, XBI, MSGE, ZG, Y, IEP, BAM, CME, GBL, WPM, WEN, WAB, DNP, FNV, CBOE, HHC, LSXMK, FWONA, IVT, CVEO, SAGE, FWONK, MSGS, AC, BATRA, BATRK, LSXMA,
- Added Positions: XSLV, USMV, DGRW, VIG, VUG, IWM, DGRO, QUAL, ESGU, VGIT, IEF, SPLG, EFG, SCHF, IWY, TAIL, VNQ, SPSM, CCI, COMT, BAC, USB, IYE, SPGI, OKE, VZ, IXG, SPTM, AMZN, AMT, AMGN, CAT, CSGP, DE, ETN, NEE, GS, IDXX, LMT, MSFT, MS, NUE, HEI.A, MA, TWLO, IEI, IGLB, LGLV, SCHD, SPTL, TIP, VIXY, MMM, BRK.B, BTI, CWST, KMB, MCO, ODFL, WMB, MSCI, V, PM, NOW, WDAY, VEEV, TEAM, COUP, OKTA, CVNA, U, AGGY, AVIG, BIL, BSV, DON, FIXD, FVD, ILTB, IVOL, IWR, SCZ, SPTS, SPYV, VGSH, T, LNT, MO, AEP, IVZ, TFC, VIAC, CF, CMS, CNP, LUMN, CVX, CINF, CMCSA, DTE, DLR, D, EIX, EMR, ETR, EXC, XOM, FE, GRMN, GE, GIS, GPC, HP, HBAN, INTC, IP, IPG, KEY, LEG, MCD, VTRS, ES, NWE, OGE, PPL, PKG, PNW, PFG, PRU, PEG, QCOM, WRK, STX, TGT, VLO, WY, WU, LYB, AAL, FSK, SYF, KHC, KREF, AOA, AVUV, BNDX, CMBS, EFV, FDN, FDT, FGD, FMF, FTSM, FTXO, FXO, FXR, IEMG, IGF, KNG, MUB, QTEC, SCHG, SPMB, VCIT, VGLT, VMBS,
- Reduced Positions: AZAJ, PDP, MTUM, IUSG, QQQ, USFR, AZAA, VCSH, CWB, OEF, SPYG, AOR, AOM, RYT, IEFA, XSOE, LMBS, VOO, PEP, HDV, IBM, TLT, CM, CSCO, IWF, TLS, PFE, KO, FPX, MRK, IWX, GOOG, SPGP, FXD, RF, VOT, SRE, QQEW, RDVY, BCE, SHV, SLYG, NGG, JPM, AOK, TRP, VOD, WMT, IWP, ZBRA, IJH, FB, FXN, FTC, FTA, FPXI, FNX, FEP, FEM, SLVM,
- Sold Out: VBK, SHOP, VHT, ZBH, VXF, JKE, ROST, VGT, QLTA, JKH, IQV, TJX, TROW, SIRI, CB, PAYX, MU, TT, HUM, HON, GPN, GD, FISV, EQR, STZ, ADP, AMAT,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 614,688 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,385 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (AZBJ) - 632,210 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,620 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 172,909 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct . The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 230,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Belpointe PREP LLC (OZ)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $230.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.915900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13851.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $52.28, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 85,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1564.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 51,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 13579.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 55,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 11055.14%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.867000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 20,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 729.01%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $282.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 10,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 770.10%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 10,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.
