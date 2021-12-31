Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. Buys AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct , Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, BTC iShares

New Purchases: SIXO, OZ, MGK, MBB, ITOT, EMXC, SPMD, USTB, MET, LNC, FITB, BMY, CMA, FCX, WM, WBA, IRT, TTE, SYY, CAG, SLB, OXY, MRO, PWR, MLM, URI, VMC, FALN, GLW, TSLA, MGC, DOW, TPL, VONV, WFHY, SCHW, CACI, WFIG, LDUR, ICVT, IGSB, ARKW, ARKG, ARKF, KD, XBI, MSGE, ZG, Y, IEP, BAM, CME, GBL, WPM, WEN, WAB, DNP, FNV, CBOE, HHC, LSXMK, FWONA, IVT, CVEO, SAGE, FWONK, MSGS, AC, BATRA, BATRK, LSXMA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct , Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. owns 447 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 614,688 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,385 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (AZBJ) - 632,210 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,620 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 172,909 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct . The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 230,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $230.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.915900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13851.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $52.28, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 85,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1564.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 51,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 13579.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 55,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 11055.14%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.867000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 20,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 729.01%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $282.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 10,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 770.10%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 10,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.