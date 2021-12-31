Financial Advantage, Inc. Buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Apple Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: HTRB, LLY, CF, IBM, BA, BG, ED, GSK, VLO, PEG, BP, HFC, UGI, KD,
- Added Positions: ABT, BMY, GLD, COP, PSX, HBI, KMI, GE, AOR, UA, UAA, VCIT, WKHS, MBB, MKC, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, TJX, VZ, VV, MSFT, PNC, RYT, T, XOM, GOOGL, BME, BND, EEM, IWB, IWO,
- Sold Out: TOTL,
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 30,221 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 61,414 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,870 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 39,656 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 85,444 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $241.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.922000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $198.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 476.19%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 1818.18%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 1754.55%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $91.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Under Armour Inc (UA)
Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)
Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Workhorse Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.36 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.02. The stock is now traded at around $3.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42.
