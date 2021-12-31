Financial Advantage, Inc. Buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Apple Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: HTRB, LLY, CF, IBM, BA, BG, ED, GSK, VLO, PEG, BP, HFC, UGI, KD,

HTRB, LLY, CF, IBM, BA, BG, ED, GSK, VLO, PEG, BP, HFC, UGI, KD, Added Positions: ABT, BMY, GLD, COP, PSX, HBI, KMI, GE, AOR, UA, UAA, VCIT, WKHS, MBB, MKC, VCSH,

ABT, BMY, GLD, COP, PSX, HBI, KMI, GE, AOR, UA, UAA, VCIT, WKHS, MBB, MKC, VCSH, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TJX, VZ, VV, MSFT, PNC, RYT, T, XOM, GOOGL, BME, BND, EEM, IWB, IWO,

AAPL, TJX, VZ, VV, MSFT, PNC, RYT, T, XOM, GOOGL, BME, BND, EEM, IWB, IWO, Sold Out: TOTL,

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Abbott Laboratories, CF Industries Holdings Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells Apple Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advantage, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Financial Advantage, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advantage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advantage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 30,221 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 61,414 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,870 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 39,656 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 85,444 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $241.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.922000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $198.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 476.19%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 1818.18%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 1754.55%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $91.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Workhorse Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.36 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.02. The stock is now traded at around $3.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42.