Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard FTSE Pacific

- New Purchases: DFAX, HAWX, PTBD, VXUS, VEU, USIG, SWBI, CRGY, SI, BND, IGV, NKE, QQQ, SHOP, ABT, TQQQ, ZBRA, GILD, ONON, PTLC, AGL, VAC, DG, CVS, SLDP, BHG, BBGI,
- Added Positions: IJR, AGG, IVV, VTI, AVDE, IUSV, IJH, IUSG, AVUS, EGP, SE, CIZN, ORCC, VNQ, COST, QUAL, MRK, DVN, SCHD, VLUE, HD, SENS, RBLX, MSFT, IWD, PFF, UNH, WMT, VZ, UNP, TGT, RKLB, EMLP, VB, VTV, DRI, CMCSA, SO, MDT, CSCO, NAT, CME, DE, ETN, EW, DHR, AVIG, JNJ, MSI, CDW, MPC, NXPI, ZIOP, BA, MA, BBY, BAC, PFE, MO, CB, APD, ADBE, CCI, INTU, DGS, FDX, AVEM, FHN, MCHP, SYF, HBI, ET, PH, PG, TRMK, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: EEMV, AMZN, MTCH, TMUS, TPL, JPM, T, USMV, IWF, VMEO, DFAU, SPY, RF, XOM, FTGC, CVX, PYPL, BRK.B, ALL, ACWV, LRGF, AMD, XLY, ISTB, INTF, EFAV, GOOG, TMO, PAA, ORCL, IBM, SNOW, EFA, PGEN, ABBV, HDV, FB, PEP, VUG, XLE, F,
- Sold Out: VGK, VPL, NSRGF, MCF, IPAY, PSJ, REGN, FLRN, DCRC, SIRI, KD,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 159,328 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,056 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.69%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 104,551 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 128,654 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.70%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 78,220 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 282,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 172,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.381500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 128,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.679000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $60.49, with an estimated average price of $59.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 159,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 114.70%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.021500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 128,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.90%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.14%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $223.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 120,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 145.06%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $74.368100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 37,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGF)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $120.66 and $141.04, with an estimated average price of $131.41.Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $123.45 and $146.38, with an estimated average price of $135.76.
