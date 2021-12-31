Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard FTSE Pacific

New Purchases: DFAX, HAWX, PTBD, VXUS, VEU, USIG, SWBI, CRGY, SI, BND, IGV, NKE, QQQ, SHOP, ABT, TQQQ, ZBRA, GILD, ONON, PTLC, AGL, VAC, DG, CVS, SLDP, BHG, BBGI,

DFAX, HAWX, PTBD, VXUS, VEU, USIG, SWBI, CRGY, SI, BND, IGV, NKE, QQQ, SHOP, ABT, TQQQ, ZBRA, GILD, ONON, PTLC, AGL, VAC, DG, CVS, SLDP, BHG, BBGI, Added Positions: IJR, AGG, IVV, VTI, AVDE, IUSV, IJH, IUSG, AVUS, EGP, SE, CIZN, ORCC, VNQ, COST, QUAL, MRK, DVN, SCHD, VLUE, HD, SENS, RBLX, MSFT, IWD, PFF, UNH, WMT, VZ, UNP, TGT, RKLB, EMLP, VB, VTV, DRI, CMCSA, SO, MDT, CSCO, NAT, CME, DE, ETN, EW, DHR, AVIG, JNJ, MSI, CDW, MPC, NXPI, ZIOP, BA, MA, BBY, BAC, PFE, MO, CB, APD, ADBE, CCI, INTU, DGS, FDX, AVEM, FHN, MCHP, SYF, HBI, ET, PH, PG, TRMK, CRM,

IJR, AGG, IVV, VTI, AVDE, IUSV, IJH, IUSG, AVUS, EGP, SE, CIZN, ORCC, VNQ, COST, QUAL, MRK, DVN, SCHD, VLUE, HD, SENS, RBLX, MSFT, IWD, PFF, UNH, WMT, VZ, UNP, TGT, RKLB, EMLP, VB, VTV, DRI, CMCSA, SO, MDT, CSCO, NAT, CME, DE, ETN, EW, DHR, AVIG, JNJ, MSI, CDW, MPC, NXPI, ZIOP, BA, MA, BBY, BAC, PFE, MO, CB, APD, ADBE, CCI, INTU, DGS, FDX, AVEM, FHN, MCHP, SYF, HBI, ET, PH, PG, TRMK, CRM, Reduced Positions: EEMV, AMZN, MTCH, TMUS, TPL, JPM, T, USMV, IWF, VMEO, DFAU, SPY, RF, XOM, FTGC, CVX, PYPL, BRK.B, ALL, ACWV, LRGF, AMD, XLY, ISTB, INTF, EFAV, GOOG, TMO, PAA, ORCL, IBM, SNOW, EFA, PGEN, ABBV, HDV, FB, PEP, VUG, XLE, F,

EEMV, AMZN, MTCH, TMUS, TPL, JPM, T, USMV, IWF, VMEO, DFAU, SPY, RF, XOM, FTGC, CVX, PYPL, BRK.B, ALL, ACWV, LRGF, AMD, XLY, ISTB, INTF, EFAV, GOOG, TMO, PAA, ORCL, IBM, SNOW, EFA, PGEN, ABBV, HDV, FB, PEP, VUG, XLE, F, Sold Out: VGK, VPL, NSRGF, MCF, IPAY, PSJ, REGN, FLRN, DCRC, SIRI, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Nestle SA, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc owns 204 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAGNOLIA CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnolia+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 159,328 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,056 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.69% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 104,551 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 128,654 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.70% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 78,220 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 282,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 172,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.381500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 128,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.679000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $60.49, with an estimated average price of $59.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 159,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 114.70%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.021500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 128,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.90%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.14%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $223.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 120,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 145.06%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $74.368100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 37,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $120.66 and $141.04, with an estimated average price of $131.41.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $123.45 and $146.38, with an estimated average price of $135.76.