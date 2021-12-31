4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Hi

- New Purchases: IBDW, IBDV, BSJT, BSJS,
- Added Positions: LQD, TLT, SPY, VWO, EFA, VTV, IBDS, IBDT, IBDU, VCLT, IBDQ, IBDR, BSJM, BSCM, BSJR, BSJO, BSJN, BSJQ, BSJP, BSCN, BSCO, IBDN, BWX, IBDP, IBDO, WIP, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCS, BSCT, EMB, SUSB, INDA, CRBN, NUHY, RSX, RSXJ, SDG, CN, EAGG, UAE, VT, VUSE, AFK, EWZ, ESGE, EWA, EWC, EWH, EWT, EWW, EWX, EWY, DXJS, HEWJ, EPU, EPOL, EIS, ECNS, ECH, ESGD,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IWF, VO, IEMG, IEFA, DSI, SPYX,
- Sold Out: BSCL, BSJL, IBDM,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 56,485 shares, 21.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 76,942 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,301 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 21,216 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 46,823 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.47 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 166,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV)
4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 163,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJT)
4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.87 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.966600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJS)
4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.57 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
4Thought Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 30,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
4Thought Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
4Thought Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
4Thought Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.
