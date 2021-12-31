4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Hi

New Purchases: IBDW, IBDV, BSJT, BSJS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bon, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 4Thought Financial Group Inc.. As of 2021Q4, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 56,485 shares, 21.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 76,942 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,301 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 21,216 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 46,823 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.47 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 166,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 163,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.87 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.966600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.57 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 30,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.