Strategic Asset Management, LLC Buys FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short

New Purchases: BUFG, FNOV, BUFT, BUFR, BUFD, PTNQ, XLF, BOCT, PTMC, COWZ, CALF, GSLC, FJUL, IJJ, DOCT, DNOV, FOCT, DMAY, FVD, O, DOW, TOST, BROS, INFA, SNOW, FXZ, GSBD, CPRI, AVGO, V, TM, TGT, PHM, MAN, LVS, DJUL, FXG, JNK, QDPL, PTLO, AXP, BBY, OTLY, TALO, CME, UPS, RIO, FCX, WOLF, ISRG, VALE, PSK, EW, ONL, TXN, CEM, ACN, KD,

SPLG, EFV, IUSB, SCHP, USMV, DJUN, DFEB, ESGU, SCHA, EFG, XLSR, SPDW, FEU, ALTL, JVAL, GOVT, SPMD, FALN, SPAB, SPEM, FIDU, DGRO, FISR, XLE, FMAY, FAUG, SCHJ, XMLV, TLH, IXC, SPSM, BLV, GOF, SLYG, EEMS, MSFT, GWX, COMT, T, POCT, CAH, FJUN, JEPI, PDBC, CSCO, PYPL, BAM, BKD, BA, SPIP, SPTM, DOCU, ABBV, KMI, DDEC, DIS, NVDA, EBND, NVTA, BAC, DASH, TOTL, CCJ, DMAR, RWX, SRLN, SLB, GLW, XOM, TIP, PENN, GOOGL, GLD, KEY, PCAR, USRT, VCSH, EMB, SPYV, VEU, SPYG, SPTL, PEY, HDV, U, TEL, ET, ROK, PRU, OSTK, GS, IEP, ADBE, Reduced Positions: BIL, IEI, RSP, QQQ, JPST, ITB, VEA, IJR, NEAR, DIA, MBB, XSOE, FFEB, SPTS, PM, RODM, IHI, SIZE, FTEC, MTUM, VXF, IGSB, SPIB, VGIT, VWO, MO, MDLZ, BMY, CWB, VWOB, VLUE, VO, IYG, IYW, SHYG, VPU, ILF, GLDM, BNDX, IJH, XSLV, SPLB, MRK, MDYG, MDYV, EEM, INGR, SLYV, INTC, SBUX, AMGN, DE, PG, LUV, KHC, MRNA, AGG, USHY, VXRT, CGC, XLI, XLV, HEFA, IEF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Asset Management, LLC owns 458 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 91,322 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 28,371 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.75% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 10,961 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.02% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 35,847 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,154 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

Strategic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 26,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.81 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.888400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $59.67, with an estimated average price of $58.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 30,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 163.71%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 242.31%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.455700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 184.29%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June by 4823.53%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 36.01%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.534200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $85.52 and $98.23, with an estimated average price of $91.57.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $26.94.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Strategic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $103.09 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $110.97.