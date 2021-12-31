Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Plug Power Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Intel Corp, WEX Inc

- New Purchases: PLUG, STIP, BE, PPG,
- Added Positions: AGG, QCOM, GOOGL, CMI, SCHD, ZBRA, AXP, PEP, SMG, IBM, AMZN, V, CVX, SRLN, ILMN, MDXG, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, MBB, IGIB, PYPL, ORLY, SPY, ENB, MMM, IEF, SPTI, SJNK, XOM, VCLT, ITW, USHY, IGSB, BKNG, WBA, ABT, SPTL, FLRN, ANGL, OTIS, CRWD, SPLK, CMG, SYY, CRM, MDT, PSX, DIS, TXN,
- Sold Out: FISV, WEX, CRSP, C, CARS,
These are the top 5 holdings of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,061 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 67,645 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,126 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 99,185 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1199.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,124 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 34,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1199.42%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.021500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 99,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $171.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 130.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $229.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.922000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Cars.com Inc (CARS)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Cars.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.83 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $14.32.
