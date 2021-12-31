Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio, Sells PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: STIP, NXP, GNOM, FDL, GNR, STAA, TAN, ES,
- Added Positions: GBIL, RSP, SRLN, IXUS, ARKG, KWEB, FLOT, XSOE, IWM, MSFT, SPSM, GIM, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: PFN, IVV, VCR, FIVG, SCHE, SCHA, SRET, SCHM, PFE, AOA, FDN, ARKK, VEA,
- Sold Out: QQQ, SHM, SCHZ, FTEC, HYMB, BNDX, LCTX,
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 158,665 shares, 23.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 194,607 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 222,481 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.62%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 103,987 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 56,906 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 29,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.41 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $35.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.637500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $88.02 and $126.15, with an estimated average price of $106.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET (HYMB)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32.
