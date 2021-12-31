Eastern Bank Buys Eastman Chemical Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Autodesk Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BND, BSV, VO, VEA, VB, BNDX, BSCU, NTAP, MCK, LIN, ACWV, BIV, CL, BX, GWW, LRCX, GPC,

BND, BSV, VO, VEA, VB, BNDX, BSCU, NTAP, MCK, LIN, ACWV, BIV, CL, BX, GWW, LRCX, GPC, Added Positions: EMN, VOO, MSFT, HON, PYPL, WMT, PODD, AEP, CWI, GPN, GOOGL, AAPL, SPIB, BRK.B, EEM, SRLN, IWD, XLV, BSCO, KMB, AMZN, BSCT, BSCS, XLK, UNH, TMO, AMD, BSCM, BSCN, IWP, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, ETN, AXP, AEE, DRI, BMY, DIS, GS, AVGO, FB, OSK, XLI, MAR, IQV, V, ABT, PEP, DHR, CCI, COF, MSI, NOC, PNC, AMAT, SYK, ADBE, RTX, T, SUSB, VTI, APD, BAC, CMCSA, ICE, GOOG, BURL, QCOM, SYY, F, GIS, INDB, INTC, NUSC, PBW, AMGN, ABBV, MA,

EMN, VOO, MSFT, HON, PYPL, WMT, PODD, AEP, CWI, GPN, GOOGL, AAPL, SPIB, BRK.B, EEM, SRLN, IWD, XLV, BSCO, KMB, AMZN, BSCT, BSCS, XLK, UNH, TMO, AMD, BSCM, BSCN, IWP, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, ETN, AXP, AEE, DRI, BMY, DIS, GS, AVGO, FB, OSK, XLI, MAR, IQV, V, ABT, PEP, DHR, CCI, COF, MSI, NOC, PNC, AMAT, SYK, ADBE, RTX, T, SUSB, VTI, APD, BAC, CMCSA, ICE, GOOG, BURL, QCOM, SYY, F, GIS, INDB, INTC, NUSC, PBW, AMGN, ABBV, MA, Reduced Positions: ADSK, ASH, FDX, AKAM, PSX, MRNA, ULTA, ALL, JNJ, XBI, VZ, PG, MCD, IEI, CVS, XEL, MRK, ITW, IJH, NEE, XOM, IWB, MMM, IEF, IWM, DOW, ALB, BDX, BA, IWR, CVX, VFC, TER, SBUX, NKE, MS, SPGI, LMT, IDXX, IBM, GE, SCHW, LLY, KO,

ADSK, ASH, FDX, AKAM, PSX, MRNA, ULTA, ALL, JNJ, XBI, VZ, PG, MCD, IEI, CVS, XEL, MRK, ITW, IJH, NEE, XOM, IWB, MMM, IEF, IWM, DOW, ALB, BDX, BA, IWR, CVX, VFC, TER, SBUX, NKE, MS, SPGI, LMT, IDXX, IBM, GE, SCHW, LLY, KO, Sold Out: BSCL, MDY, BIIB, MDT,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eastman Chemical Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Autodesk Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastern Bank. As of 2021Q4, Eastern Bank owns 197 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EASTERN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eastern+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,891 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.23% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 243,317 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 475,452 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,370 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,533,558 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.188200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 110,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.134000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 91,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $208.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 57,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 761.30%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 135,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 953.97%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.247700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 848.65%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $203.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 56,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 119.05%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 68,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.557600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 201,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 122.31%. The purchase prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04. The stock is now traded at around $213.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.