Eastern Bank Buys Eastman Chemical Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Autodesk Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Eastern Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Eastman Chemical Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Autodesk Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastern Bank. As of 2021Q4, Eastern Bank owns 197 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of EASTERN BANK
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,891 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.23%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 243,317 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 475,452 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,370 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,533,558 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.188200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 110,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.134000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 91,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $208.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 57,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 761.30%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 135,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 953.97%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.247700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 848.65%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $203.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 56,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 119.05%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 68,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.557600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 201,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 122.31%. The purchase prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04. The stock is now traded at around $213.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.



