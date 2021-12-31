Eastern Bank Buys Eastman Chemical Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Autodesk Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BND, BSV, VO, VEA, VB, BNDX, BSCU, NTAP, MCK, LIN, ACWV, BIV, CL, BX, GWW, LRCX, GPC,
- Added Positions: EMN, VOO, MSFT, HON, PYPL, WMT, PODD, AEP, CWI, GPN, GOOGL, AAPL, SPIB, BRK.B, EEM, SRLN, IWD, XLV, BSCO, KMB, AMZN, BSCT, BSCS, XLK, UNH, TMO, AMD, BSCM, BSCN, IWP, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, ETN, AXP, AEE, DRI, BMY, DIS, GS, AVGO, FB, OSK, XLI, MAR, IQV, V, ABT, PEP, DHR, CCI, COF, MSI, NOC, PNC, AMAT, SYK, ADBE, RTX, T, SUSB, VTI, APD, BAC, CMCSA, ICE, GOOG, BURL, QCOM, SYY, F, GIS, INDB, INTC, NUSC, PBW, AMGN, ABBV, MA,
- Reduced Positions: ADSK, ASH, FDX, AKAM, PSX, MRNA, ULTA, ALL, JNJ, XBI, VZ, PG, MCD, IEI, CVS, XEL, MRK, ITW, IJH, NEE, XOM, IWB, MMM, IEF, IWM, DOW, ALB, BDX, BA, IWR, CVX, VFC, TER, SBUX, NKE, MS, SPGI, LMT, IDXX, IBM, GE, SCHW, LLY, KO,
- Sold Out: BSCL, MDY, BIIB, MDT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,891 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.23%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 243,317 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 475,452 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,370 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,533,558 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.188200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 110,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.134000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 91,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $208.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 57,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 761.30%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 135,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 953.97%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.247700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 848.65%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $203.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 56,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 119.05%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 68,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.557600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 201,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 122.31%. The purchase prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04. The stock is now traded at around $213.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Eastern Bank sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.
