Ampfield Management, L.P. Buys Five Below Inc, Sells Ross Stores Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Fusion Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Ampfield Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Five Below Inc, sells Ross Stores Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Fusion Acquisition Corp II, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, BOA Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ampfield Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Ampfield Management, L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ampfield Management, L.P.
  1. LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 242,910 shares, 36.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  2. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 55,404 shares, 34.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.68%
  3. Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 130,918 shares, 26.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.98%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,978 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 269 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio.
Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Ampfield Management, L.P. added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $163.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 130,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.

Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.74.

Sold Out: ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHX)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.76.

Sold Out: BOA Acquisition Corp (BOAS)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BOA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Sold Out: Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ibere Pharmaceuticals. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.72.

Sold Out: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ampfield Management, L.P.. Also check out:

