Ampfield Management, L.P. Buys Five Below Inc, Sells Ross Stores Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Fusion Acquisition Corp II

Added Positions: FIVE,

FIVE, Reduced Positions: TDG, LGIH,

TDG, LGIH, Sold Out: ROST, FSNB, ITHX, BOAS, IBER, TWNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Five Below Inc, sells Ross Stores Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Fusion Acquisition Corp II, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, BOA Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ampfield Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Ampfield Management, L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ampfield Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ampfield+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 242,910 shares, 36.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 55,404 shares, 34.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.68% Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 130,918 shares, 26.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,978 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 269 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio.

Ampfield Management, L.P. added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $163.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 130,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.74.

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.76.

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BOA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ibere Pharmaceuticals. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.72.

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85.