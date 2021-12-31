Genworth Financial Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Added Positions: IVV,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genworth Financial Inc. As of 2021Q4, Genworth Financial Inc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genworth+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 105,775 shares, 62.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 368.03% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 434,837 shares, 37.17% of the total portfolio.

Genworth Financial Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 368.03%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 49.41%. The holding were 105,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.