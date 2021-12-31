Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, AT&T Inc

- Added Positions: SCHO, VTI, QQQ, KMI, VV, SHV, NUSI, IWM, INFL, NVDA, C, VOO, AMGN, DOW, NOW, TGT, VZ, WMT, UBER, AMZN, V, MRK, KMB, JPM, IP, IBM, HON, FDX, BA, WBA, K, GILD, VEA, BMY, ABT, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: TOTL, T, IVOL, VIAC, WYNN, SQ, COST, AAPL, HD, PYPL, PFE, BND, GBAB, AGG, GLD, IUSG, FNDF, LAND, IUSV, IWF, BIL, ABBV, PG, PEP, MCD, GSK, KO, CVS, FPI, VGSH,
- Sold Out: VIGI, ABNB, NUV, SLVM, KD,
For the details of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carlton+hofferkamp+%26+jenks+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 126,978 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 171,745 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,968 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 110,506 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 89,033 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 84.47%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 43.54%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $237.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
