Brightworth Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Global Payments Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightworth. As of 2021Q4, Brightworth owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 534,834 shares, 23.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.26% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,776,970 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 508,507 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 401,105 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,056 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%

Brightworth initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.922000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $959.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 225.06%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.45%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $149.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $391.063300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 150.51%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $647.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.