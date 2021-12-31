Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys Sea, Meta Platforms Inc, Qorvo Inc, Sells ACM Research Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: FB,
- Added Positions: SE, QRVO,
- Reduced Positions: WOLF, WDC,
- Sold Out: ACMR, NVDA, STX,
For the details of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/panview+asian+equity+master+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 110,513 shares, 39.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.74%
- Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) - 119,822 shares, 21.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.05%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 67,000 shares, 16.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.03%
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 111,700 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.21%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 20,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.75%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $146.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.29%. The holding were 110,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 103.03%. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund sold out a holding in ACM Research Inc. The sale prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.
