Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys Sea, Meta Platforms Inc, Qorvo Inc, Sells ACM Research Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, Meta Platforms Inc, Qorvo Inc, sells ACM Research Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Wolfspeed Inc, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund. As of 2021Q4, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owns 7 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 110,513 shares, 39.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.74% Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) - 119,822 shares, 21.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.05% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 67,000 shares, 16.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.03% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 111,700 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.21% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 20,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.75%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $146.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.29%. The holding were 110,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 103.03%. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund sold out a holding in ACM Research Inc. The sale prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.