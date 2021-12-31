Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: ZEN, SNII, LOGC, CAH, DWAC, FDIS, FTEC, PAVE, GWW, IBB, IYJ, IDRV, PLD, BND, VGSH,
- Added Positions: PYPL, SPY, ICLN, ATVI, MO, GM, ZBH, RTX, CMCSA, NVDA, FB, VCSH, IWM, FDX, VOO, BMY, BA, FISV, VCIT, TJX, V, C, EFA, IWR, SOXX, UL, LMT, ONB, BRK.B, RDS.A, ARKK, CI, IWV, IEMG, GUNR, XLY, VGT, VIS, VHT, VEA, LIT, TMO, SYY, SQ, XLP, FCOM, VO, IP, LQD, EOG, IYF, MDLZ, CCL, HSY, F, VAW, WFC, VDC, VWO, SYK, XLV, AMGN, IVE, MSI, IYM,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, AAPL, T, GOOGL, MSFT, USMV, WM, ADP, PG, UPS, GSK, ITW, INTC, IBM, JNJ, GLD, VCLT, LOW, VNQ, HD, PAYX, PFE, SBUX, CVS, DUK, PFF, DIS, LLY, PEP, UNP, BAC, DG, MCD, TGT, ABT, ALL, AMZN, BUD, ATO, CVX, EBAY, NFRA, ICE, PANW, AEP, AMT, XOM, JPM, KMB, MMC, NEE, ORCL, PPL, CRM, XLE, SJM, USB, UNH, ETN, ABBV, GOOG, AXP, BF.B, CAT, CSCO, TECL, SPXL, FITB, GIS, EEMV, IWP, IDU, IEFA, MA, NSC, PM, QCOM, RHI, TSLA, VYM, JCI, LOGI, ADI, AMAT, AVGO, BF.A, CSX, DHR, DOW, ITOT, AGG, IVW, IJH, IWO, MET, NKE, PPG, PRU, RDS.B, SLB, SO, TMUS, TM, VVV, VSS, VBK, VBR, ACN,
- Sold Out: VGLT, PSN, SHOP, JKS, NOC, SLVM, FVRR, BSCL, PINS, APPN, VTR, MKC, HUM, WIX, HII, BBBY, VOE, USHY, EMB,
For the details of Independence Bank of Kentucky's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independence+bank+of+kentucky/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Independence Bank of Kentucky
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,447 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,349 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,331 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 81,458 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 35,070 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd (SNII)
Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.908800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (LOGC)
Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.35. The stock is now traded at around $1.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)
Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.3 and $114.08, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $105.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 67 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.188200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 42 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC)
Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $94.2, with an estimated average price of $45.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 402.90%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 92.04%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 88,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 86.22%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in General Motors Co by 87.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 245.66%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.6 and $92.63, with an estimated average price of $88.88.Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $34.69.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)
Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.17 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $51.72.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Independence Bank of Kentucky. Also check out:
1. Independence Bank of Kentucky's Undervalued Stocks
2. Independence Bank of Kentucky's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Independence Bank of Kentucky's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Independence Bank of Kentucky keeps buying