Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, Altria Group Inc, General Motors Co, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independence Bank of Kentucky. As of 2021Q4, Independence Bank of Kentucky owns 393 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,447 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,349 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,331 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 81,458 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 35,070 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.908800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.35. The stock is now traded at around $1.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.3 and $114.08, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $105.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 67 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.188200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 42 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $94.2, with an estimated average price of $45.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 402.90%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 92.04%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 88,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 86.22%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in General Motors Co by 87.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 245.66%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.6 and $92.63, with an estimated average price of $88.88.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $34.69.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.17 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $51.72.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.