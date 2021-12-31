Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cim, Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ASML Holding NV, Cactus Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Ecolab Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

insider
Albany, NY, based Investment company Cim, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ASML Holding NV, Cactus Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Ecolab Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, InMode, Progyny Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cim, Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $536 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CIM, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,166 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%
  2. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 101,726 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.19%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,078 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 190,660 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 133,484 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $673.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $384.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $314.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 4346.37%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $312.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 52,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cactus Inc (WHD)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 367.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 161.87%. The purchase prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257.



