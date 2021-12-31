Cim, Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ASML Holding NV, Cactus Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Ecolab Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: ASML, ONTO, WST, LULU,

Albany, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ASML Holding NV, Cactus Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Ecolab Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, InMode, Progyny Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cim, Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $536 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,166 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 101,726 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,078 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 190,660 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Nike Inc (NKE) - 133,484 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%

Cim, Llc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $673.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $384.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $314.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 4346.37%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $312.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 52,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 367.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 161.87%. The purchase prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257.