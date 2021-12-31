North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys UFP Industries Inc, Pfizer Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Sysco Corp, International Paper Co, Western Sierra Resource Corp

- New Purchases: UFPI, PFE, ROK,
- Added Positions: KBWB, AAPL, D, JNJ, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: SYY, DHR, COST, ASGN, APH, FMC, ACN, FB, FISV, ANSS, ROST, UNH, ROP, ZBRA, GNTX, SWKS, CHE, V, BLK, REGN, AJG, ROL, ABT, HD, RPM, CHD, NEOG, OTEX, HSIC, DOV, PEP, MKTX, GGG, GS, FTV, SSNC, AMZN, MPC, THO, MSFT, CAT, XOM, ATO, BP, BNL,
- Sold Out: IP, WSRC, SLVM,
For the details of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+point+portfolio+managers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 84,675 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 59,490 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
- Amphenol Corp (APH) - 370,053 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 93,236 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 71,663 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $93.4, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 177,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $303.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: Western Sierra Resource Corp (WSRC)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Western Sierra Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.14, with an estimated average price of $0.08.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
