North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys UFP Industries Inc, Pfizer Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Sysco Corp, International Paper Co, Western Sierra Resource Corp

Investment company North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Current Portfolio ) buys UFP Industries Inc, Pfizer Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, sells Sysco Corp, International Paper Co, Western Sierra Resource Corp, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp. As of 2021Q4, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp owns 82 stocks with a total value of $763 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 84,675 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 59,490 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Amphenol Corp (APH) - 370,053 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 93,236 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 71,663 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $93.4, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 177,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $303.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Western Sierra Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.14, with an estimated average price of $0.08.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.