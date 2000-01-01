Warren Buffett: Market Fluctuations Are Your Friend

Despite its recent fall, the stock market’s performance since the March 2020 crash has been extremely strong. It has gained around 90% in less than two years. However, history suggests that it will follow the same path as every previous bull market and come to an end at some point in the future.

Many investors may view the end of a bull market, and the start of a bear market, as a negative event. After all, their holdings are likely to fall in value to at least some extent. However, a stock market downturn could be a positive event for many investors.

A large proportion of investors are likely to be net buyers of stocks, which means they purchase a greater number of shares than they sell. As a result, lower share prices may provide them with greater opportunity to purchase high-quality companies when they trade at or below their intrinsic value. This may provide greater scope for high capital returns in the long run.

Indeed, Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has previously discussed how market fluctuations can be beneficial for long-term value investors. He said, “Look at market fluctuations as your friend rather than your enemy; profit from folly rather than participate in it.”

Overcoming emotions

Clearly, it is easier to view a declining stock market as a positive in theory than it is in practice. Indeed, many investors naturally become worried and fearful when they see their holdings rapidly declining in value.

However, focusing on facts and figures could help to assuage investor concerns during a market downturn. For example, assessing the financial strength of current holdings may show that they are fully capable of surviving negative economic, political or industry-specific events that have prompted a rapid decline in their share price.

In addition, focusing on the stock market’s past performance may further ease investor worries during severe market fluctuations. The stock market has always recovered from even its very worst declines. Furthermore, it has always gone on to post new record highs after major bear markets such as the global financial crisis and the dot-com bubble.

While a recovery is never guaranteed for any stock, investors who hold a diverse range of securities are very likely to experience a recovery in the value of their portfolio following a market decline. Moreover, they can use such opportunities to further expand their portfolio’s growth potential in a likely subsequent stock market recovery.

A fool’s errand?

Of course, it is impossible to accurately predict when the next bear market will take place. However, preparing for it could be a shrewd move. This may involve taking simple steps such as selling holdings that trade above their intrinsic value and holding cash as a replacement.

Clearly, cash offers an increasingly negative real return due to recent increases in the rate of inflation. However, it may position an investor to follow Buffett’s advice and profit from market fluctuations ­– whenever they may occur.