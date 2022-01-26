PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Tal Education Group (NYSE: TAL). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Tal Education may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/tal-education-group or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Tal Education properly disclosed the impact of government regulations on its kindergarten through grade nine tutoring business.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/tal-education-group.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-tal-education-group-301468919.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP