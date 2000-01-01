Third Avenue Comments on FILA Holdings

FILA Holdings Corporation (“FILA”) ( XKRX:081660, Financial) is a South Korea-based manufacturer of sports apparel and footwear under the FILA brand. The company is also the majority owner of publicly-traded golf equipment manufacturer Acushnet Holdings Corp., which is best known for its Titleist and FootJoy brands. Acushnet is the largest player in the global golf equipment oligopoly with a very large market share in golf balls, gloves, and footwear. The popularity of golf has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic with golf rounds played globally up substantially compared to pre-pandemic levels. What was already a strong business has seen a powerful tailwind of late. Over the past twelve months, Acushnet has contributed roughly two-thirds of FILA’s operating profit, but FILA’s controlling stake in Acushnet is today worth more than the entire market capitalization of FILA itself. It is the first time this has occurred, except for a brief period around the time of Acushnet’s initial public offering.

FILA is also a joint venture partner with one of China’s most successful sports equipment and apparel companies, ANTA Sports Products Ltd. Through the joint venture FILA earns both a pro-rata portion of all profits of the joint venture and a royalty on all joint venture revenue. FILA’s income from these royalties has nearly tripled over the past three years. Outside of China, FILA independently operates profitable apparel and footwear businesses in South Korea and the U.S., which have begun to show operational improvement following pandemic-related disruptions. Separately, FILA also licenses the FILA brand globally (outside of China, U.S. and South Korea) to produce a substantial royalty revenue stream.

FILA has a terrific balance sheet with minimal net debt at both Acushnet and the parent company. The company is controlled by a father and son duo who have shown impressive acumen in areas of deal-making, operations and brand management.

The team organized the management buyout of FILA Korea and a subsequent takeover of the FILA brand globally as well as a multi-step process to achieve control of Acushnet. Meanwhile, a variety of partnerships and brand initiatives have seen a resurgence of FILA brand awareness and commercial success on a global basis. We expect that over time FILA will continue to build shareholder value, particularly through Acushnet and the ANTA joint venture, while the mostly erroneous association with South Korea’s currently muted macroeconomic environment may cease casting a pall over FILA’s stock.

From the Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s fourth-quarter 2021 letter.