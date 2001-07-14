Western Union and the Western Union Foundation Support Tonga Relief Efforts

The Western+Union Company, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced business and foundation support for communities impacted by the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.

Tonga Transfer Fees Waived

Western Union is waiving transfer fees1 for all international money transfers into Tonga through February 28, 2022. This includes transactions made from both digital and retail channels. Specifically, fees are waived on Westernunion.com in more than 75 countries, Western Union app in more than 55 countries or via our global retail Agent network across more than 200 countries and territories.

Customers in Tonga may receive their money transfers in cash at Agent locations in-country. Currently, Western Union services are available in a limited capacity at Agent locations across the country, with more locations being reopened as the internet interruptions are resolved. Customers are advised to check the Agent+Locator for information on the nearest locations. Customers also have the option to receive mobile money transfers with Digicel.

Foundation Donation and Fundraising Appeal

In addition, the Western Union Foundation has pledged a donation as well as announced a fundraising appeal with agents and employees. Western Union employee donations to the Foundation will be eligible for a 2:1 match and Agent donations will be eligible for a 1:1 match. The total contribution for this effort will be up to USD100,000, including donations from the Foundation and the contributions from employees and agents, with commitments exceeding USD50,000 to date.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Tonga and families of those impacted,” said Sohini Rajola, Head of Middle East and Asia Pacific, Western Union. “As the country grapples with this tragedy, we hope this initiative will help support the much needed relief, by facilitating additional financial flows into the country.”

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Tonga as they stay strong against the devastating impact of last week’s natural disaster,” said Elizabeth Roscoe, Executive Director, Western Union Foundation. “We have a long history of giving back to the communities in need, and we hope our joint efforts with our partners and employees, provide much needed critical relief on the ground in Tonga."

