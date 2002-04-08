Three Elite Yellow Corporation Drivers Chosen for America's Road Team "The Best of the Best"

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation ( YELL) is pleased to announce three of its long-time professional truck drivers have been selected as the newest members of the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) America’s Road Team Captains. The drivers will serve as trucking industry ambassadors, traveling the country to spread the message of safe driving, while teaching about the trucking industry, and its many career opportunities.



Yellow’s three winning drivers competed against 34 other professional drivers to fill 22 slots on the 2022-2023 Road Team.

“America’s Road Team Captains are the best of the best in our industry,” said Darrel Harris, President and Chief Operating Officer of Yellow Corporation. “We are proud that the ATA and its panel of judges selected our drivers who, combined, have nearly nine million miles of safe driving. They will represent our industry and Company well.”

Richard Frazer of Rockford, IL has been a professional driver for more than three decades, 23 years with Yellow. Since he was a boy, he dreamed of getting his commercial driver’s license. In addition to driving his regular route, Frazer also serves as a driver trainer and mentor for new drivers joining Yellow.

Jeff Rose of Akron, OH has been driving for 29 years, all with Yellow. In addition to teaching safety skills to new drivers, Rose works closely with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to promote truck safety.

Oklahoma City’s Mike Buck has also driven professionally for more than three decades, 19 of them with Yellow. Buck frequently participates in the Oklahoma State Truck Driving Championships and has won several honors.

Drivers competing for America’s Road Team were judged on their ability to express their knowledge of the industry, their skills in effective communication about safety and transportation, and their overall safe-driving record. The panel of judges included trucking executives and trade press.

“These Captains will spread the message of highway safety across America. They are leaders in their communities, role models in their companies, and are dedicated to and passionate about the industry,” said Elisabeth Barna, ATA Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs. "This new class represents everything we strive to promote about our industry and its professionals, especially as we face a driver shortage and challenges with the supply chain."

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

