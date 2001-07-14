Evertec Selected for Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) ("Evertec" or the "Company") today announced that for the fourth consecutive year it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

Mac Schuessler, President and CEO of Evertec, stated: “To be recognized by the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for four consecutive years is a source of great pride for Evertec, especially as it demonstrates our strong commitment to ensure diversity and inclusion within our business.”

“We are proud to recognize Evertec and the other 418 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

The GEI is voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index. For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year’s index visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at { BGEI Index DES }.

For more information on Bloomberg’s sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fprofessional%2Fsustainable-finance%2F.

About Evertec:

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process approximately three billion transactions annually. The Company also offers technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision- makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg+Professional+Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request+a+demo.

