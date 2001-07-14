Allison Transmission Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 16. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David S. Graziosi and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer G. Frederick Bohley will review the company's financial performance for the period. The news release announcing the financial results will be issued post market on Wednesday, February 16.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 1-877-425-9470 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-389-0878. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at http%3A%2F%2Fir.allisontransmission.com. Additionally, the fourth quarter results press release will be available on the 'News Releases' page of the website. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on February 16 until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 23. The replay dial-in phone number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13725642.

About Allison Transmission

