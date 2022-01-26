Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com to view the update.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
What: Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q4 & FY 21 Update: http%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com+%0A
Webcast: http%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.
