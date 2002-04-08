SL Green Signs Leases Totaling 574,000 Square Feet In the Fourth Quarter and Over 1.9 Million Square Feet In 2021

One Vanderbilt Avenue Now 95.2% Leased



Northeast Series of Lockton Companies Leases 82,000 Square Feet

at 1185 Avenue of the Americas

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it signed leases totaling 573,806 square feet during the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the total volume of leases signed in 2021 to 1,929,714 square feet, well in excess of the Company’s initial projections of 1,300,000 square feet.

New leases at SL Green’s award-winning development, One Vanderbilt, which is now 95.2% leased, include:

Tennor Holding B.V., a global investment holding company, which signed a new 10-year, 25,488 square foot lease covering the entire 62nd floor together with a 7,134 square foot Altus Suite located on the 54 th floor. Altus Suites are the buildings newest offering providing smaller space solutions for tenants seeking the highest quality, fully furnished, turn-key ready space. The tenant was represented by Lewis Miller of CBRE and the landlord was represented by Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Chabrier and Alex D’Amario of CBRE.

floor. Altus Suites are the buildings newest offering providing smaller space solutions for tenants seeking the highest quality, fully furnished, turn-key ready space. The tenant was represented by Lewis Miller of CBRE and the landlord was represented by Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Chabrier and Alex D’Amario of CBRE. Cipher Mining, a Bitcoin mining company, which signed a new 5-year lease covering a 6,454 square foot Altus Suite The tenant was represented by David Carlos of Savills and the landlord was represented by Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Chabrier and Alex D’Amario of CBRE.

In addition, Northeast Series of Lockton Companies, LLC, the world’s largest privately-owned independent insurance brokerage firm, signed a 10-year, 81,693 square foot lease at 1185 Avenue of the Americas. The lease included a 39,101 square foot expansion covering the entire 21st and partial 19th floors together with a renewal of 42,592 square feet covering the entire 20th and partial 19th floors. The tenant was represented by Don Preate of Jones Lang LaSalle.

“We’re pleased to welcome Tennor Holding and Cipher Mining to One Vanderbilt Avenue and delighted to extend and expand our valued relationship with Northeast Series of Lockton at 1185 Avenue of the Americas,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green. “We enjoyed notable leasing velocity throughout our portfolio during the fourth quarter which is indicative of New York City’s on-going recovery.”

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2021, SL Green held interests in 73 buildings totaling 34.9 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.9 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.1 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

