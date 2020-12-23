VICI Properties Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #925652109). Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of VICI Properties’ distributions. The following table summarizes the Company’s distributions on its common stock for the tax year ended December 31, 2021:

Taxable Composition of 2021 Distributions (Form 1099-DIV)

2021 Distributions Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions Record Date Payment Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Reportable in 2021 Distribution Reportable in 2022 Ordinary Dividend

Box 1a Section 199A Dividends (1)(2)

Box 5 Non-Dividend Distribution(3)

Box 3 12/23/2020 1/7/2021 $0.3300 $0.3300 (4) N/A $0.1738 $0.1738 $0.1562 3/25/2021 4/8/2021 $0.3300 $0.3300 N/A $0.1738 $0.1738 $0.1562 6/24/2021 7/8/2021 $0.3300 $0.3300 N/A $0.1738 $0.1738 $0.1562 9/24/2021 10/7/2021 $0.3600 $0.3600 N/A $0.1895 $0.1895 $0.1705 12/23/2021 1/6/2022 $0.3600 $0.0000 (5) $0.3600 (5) $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $1.7100 $1.3500 $0.3600 $0.7108 $0.7108 $0.6392

(1) Treasury Regulation § 1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that stockholders hold their REIT shares for more than 45 days during the 91 day period beginning on the date that is 45 days before the date on which such shares become ex-dividend with respect to such dividend in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends. Stockholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether this requirement affects any portion of the dividends included in Box 5. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 ordinary dividend amounts (Box 1a). (3) Represents a return of capital. (4) The entire January 7, 2021 distribution (which was declared and had a record date in the fourth quarter of 2020) is treated as a 2021 distribution for federal income tax purposes. (5) The distribution paid on January 6, 2022 (which was declared and had a record date in the fourth quarter of 2021) is not treated as a 2021 distribution because the Company’s aggregate cash distributions actually paid during 2021 exceeded its earnings and profits. This distribution will be reportable in 2022.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 27 gaming facilities comprising over 46 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

