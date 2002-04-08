Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to host Investor Digital Day on March 15 in New York and March 16 in London

Lima, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, January 26, 2022 -- Credicorp (: BAP), today announced that it will host an Investor Digital Day on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in New York City, and Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in London.

Company management will discuss the Company’s digital transformation and digitally led growth opportunities.

In New York, registration will begin at 8:30 am ET and presentations will commence at 9:00 am and conclude by 12:00 pm. In London, the registration will begin at 12:30 pm GMT and presentations will commence at 1:00 pm and conclude by 4:00 pm.

The Investor Digital Day is open to the investment community and pre-registration is required by Monday, March 7, 2022. To attend in person and pre-register for the event, please contact Cinthya Araya at +1 (646) 940 8843 or email: [email protected]

Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registered attendees.





About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.