Sunnova Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the markets close on February 23, 2022, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2022.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844-200-6205, or for international callers, 929-526-1599. The access code for the live call is 415855.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sunnova.com.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova’s goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®.

For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter %40Sunnova_Solar and connect with us on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005898/en/