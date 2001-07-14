OFG Bancorp Announces New Share Repurchase Program of $100 Million

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase authorization plan of $100 million as part of OFG’s capital actions in 2022.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 58th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services, and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

