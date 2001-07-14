HCA Healthcare Announces Plans to Build Five New Hospitals in Texas

HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced plans to build five new full-service hospitals in Texas to help meet the state’s growing need for healthcare services.

The new hospitals will be located in the following locations across the state:

One new full-service hospital in the Dallas Fort-Worth area

One new full-service hospital in the Houston area

One new full-service hospital in the San Antonio area, in partnership with Methodist Healthcare Ministries

Two new full-service hospitals in the Austin area, in partnership with St. David’s Foundation and Georgetown Health Foundation

HCA Healthcare currently has 45 hospitals and 632 affiliated sites of care in Texas and serves communities across the state, including Austin, El Paso, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley. The new facilities will complement HCA Healthcare’s already existing presence in several rapidly-growing communities across Texas.

“Communities across Texas are undergoing a rapid increase in population, and the addition of these new hospitals will help our existing network meet the increasing need for healthcare services,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “We are thrilled to expand our presence in Texas, and we believe it will enhance our care and better serve our patients.”

With more than 60,000 colleagues in Texas, HCA Healthcare provides care to more patients than any other provider in the state. The new hospitals are a continuation of HCA Healthcare’s commitment in Texas where the organization has invested approximately $6.6 billion over the last five years, including other expansions currently in progress, to advance its health system to meet community need.

