NIKE, Inc. Names Ann Miller Executive Vice President & General Counsel

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that Ann Miller, a 14-year Nike veteran with more than two decades of legal experience, will become Executive Vice President & General Counsel, effective February 17, 2022. Miller succeeds Hilary Krane, EVP, CAO & General Counsel, NIKE, Inc., who has decided to retire in February 2022, after 12 years with the company.

“For more than 14 years, Ann has been a proven Nike leader who has made significant contributions to the company that helped extend our position as the world’s leading sports brand,” said President & CEO, NIKE, Inc., John Donahoe. “Ann’s combination of executive leadership, passion and legal and business expertise makes her an ideal leader for such a critical role in the company.”

“I’d like to thank Hilary for playing such an instrumental role in Nike’s success over the past 12 years,” said Donahoe. “She has been an outstanding general counsel, chief administrative officer, and valued member of Nike’s executive leadership team. I am proud of the work she has done to help us build the Nike we are today.”

Miller joined Nike in 2007 and has held several senior roles across NIKE, Inc. For the past six years she has served as Nike’s Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. She oversees all corporate governance and external reporting matters for NIKE, Inc. and its subsidiaries, leads and guides Nike’s global Ethics & Compliance program, oversees legal support for Nike’s supply chain, as well as leads privacy, digital product and technology matters. Miller’s prior roles at Nike include overseeing all legal work for Nike’s North America geography as well as serving as Vice President & General Counsel for Converse.

Prior to joining Nike, Miller worked as a corporate lawyer at the law firms of Paul Hastings and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Miller graduated from Smith College in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and received her law degree from the University of Arizona College of Law in 1999.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http%3A%2F%2Fnews.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

