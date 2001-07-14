Wesco Named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Wesco International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, today announced that it was named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year. The GEI tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting and measures gender equality across five pillars, including female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Companies included in the index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. Wesco was one of 151 companies in the United States and one of 20 industrial companies included in the index this year.

John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wesco, said, “An inclusive and diverse work environment is essential to our ongoing business success. We value the unique talents, perspectives and experiences that our 18,000 associates around the world bring to work each and every day, and highlight that they make our company stronger. We are very pleased that Wesco has again been recognized for our efforts in advancing gender equality by being named to Bloomberg’s distinguished index for the fourth consecutive year.”

About Wesco: Wesco International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. A FORTUNE 500® company employing approximately 18,000 people, Wesco is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco generated pro forma 2020 annual sales of more than $16 billion, including Anixter International Inc., which it acquired in June 2020. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Our unique skills, experience and insights enable us to work smarter and build innovative solutions that move our customers forward. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

