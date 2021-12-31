Econ Financial Services Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

- New Purchases: BSV, VCLT, VCIT, BNDX, SPYV, SPYD, VWO, VB, IWR, XLE, TIP, VO, SCHC, IBM, XLU, HYD, VTEB, MUB, PPL, XLV, VEA, PZA, CLX, SCZ, KHC, AEP, SLV, USHY, UGI, FNB, SUB, HYMB, SCHZ, CPB, FCX, WEN, EMB, BDN, WFC, DOW, SGOL, WBA, VCSH, PSX, FLOT, MMM, VGLT, DEM, PFFD, GOVT, GUNR, VIRT, BXP, WRE, UAL, DBX, BCI, AMCR, PNC, OLLI, XOM, HPE, ES, HALO, RCL, BGS, VTWO, AMWL, XME, COST, SMB, BIG, HD, PENN, HQY, GDX, IJR, ACCO, AMGN, DUK, SPMD, T, AMZN, CSCO, PFE, VZ, TEL, FB, ACN, AMD, DD, EFX, GOOGL, IDXX, INTU, LRCX, MET, MSFT, NVDA, OHI, ORCL, ANET, GLOB, HUBS, STOR, TEAM, CWH, MDB, ZS, DAVA, NET, DDOG, TTCF, UPST, IJH, IYT, ADBE, AMT, ABC, ADSK, BK, BA, DLR, EQIX, EXC, FCEL, HSC, K, LMT, NFLX, NKE, SAVA, RAD, CRM, TSM, OLED, MA, AQN, JUSHF, SPLK, NOW, VEEV, WIX, GOOG, SHOP, PYPL, SQ, TTD, SNAP, OKTA, SPOT, DOCU, AVLR, BE, CRWD, NCNO, SNOW, APPH, ME, KD, RIVN, PFF, QQQ,
- Added Positions: HYLB, SCHA, GILD, SHM, INTC, SLB, DIS, SCHM,
- Reduced Positions: SCHF, RSP, SCHX, DBEF, SCHE, ERIE, CWB, AAPL, HUBB, JNJ, QCOM, HSY, DAL,
- Sold Out: SCHV, SCHD, SRLN, SCHB, FNDA, ORRF, EELV, SLYG, EMM, HYS, RPG, ABBV, MLPA, GM, DVYE, FDX, CVX, FTA, ALK, KSS, HPQ, WMT, LOW, GS, MS, LVS, SCHW, PGX, FDD, F,
For the details of Econ Financial Services Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/econ+financial+services+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Econ Financial Services Corp
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 116,372 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 81,127 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 77,304 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 107,276 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 45,052 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.78%
Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 116,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.16 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $105.91. The stock is now traded at around $99.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 81,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 77,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 107,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 102,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 99,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 276.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 110,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $90.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 45,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 354.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 26,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 395.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 22,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 259.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 227.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8.Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53.Sold Out: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)
Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $57.41, with an estimated average price of $54.86.Sold Out: Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF)
Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $23.33 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $24.2.Reduced: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.43%. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.36%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 6,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.24%. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.02%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 17,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.78%. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.61%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 83 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)
Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 93.39%. The sale prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.59%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 4,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.53%. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 66,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)
Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Erie Indemnity Co by 55.25%. The sale prices were between $180.69 and $230.68, with an estimated average price of $201.22. The stock is now traded at around $174.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Econ Financial Services Corp. Also check out:
1. Econ Financial Services Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Econ Financial Services Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Econ Financial Services Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Econ Financial Services Corp keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros