Econ Financial Services Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Econ Financial Services Corp. As of 2021Q4, Econ Financial Services Corp owns 184 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 116,372 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 81,127 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 77,304 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 107,276 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 45,052 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.78%

Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 116,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.16 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $105.91. The stock is now traded at around $99.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 81,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 77,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 107,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 102,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 99,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 276.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 110,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $90.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 45,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 354.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 26,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 395.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 22,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 259.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 227.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8.

Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53.

Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41.

Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15.

Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $57.41, with an estimated average price of $54.86.

Econ Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $23.33 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.43%. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.36%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 6,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.24%. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.02%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 17,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.78%. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.61%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 83 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 93.39%. The sale prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.59%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 4,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.53%. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 66,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced to a holding in Erie Indemnity Co by 55.25%. The sale prices were between $180.69 and $230.68, with an estimated average price of $201.22. The stock is now traded at around $174.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. Econ Financial Services Corp still held 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.