Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Sells BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, iShares U.S.

- New Purchases: EMLC, DWX, RING, PFE, SPG, PSTG, MJ, XMMO, CGEN, MCRB,
- Added Positions: INTF, GCC, DLN, XSOE, GDX, ARKK, SCHE, LRGF, DTD, GSIE, DBEF, SHYG, SCHX, DHS, EMGF, SCHC, SCHA, XT, SCHF, SCHM, AMZN, BOTZ, EZM, CSCO, SUB, QQQ, SPY, BABA, BRK.B, VTI, LLY, SCHZ, DIS, PACB, NNDM, TDOC, CRSP, MTUM, SMFR, IJR, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: EBND, GDXJ, IDV, ARKF, SCHG, FTC, VUG, PGX, SCHV, HEDJ, MUB, GSLC, HYD, XLK, FYC, FMB, RYT, MGK, DXJ, USMV, VGT, IBRX, VOT, XLF, JPM, RPG, SPGP, PRF, VLUE, PEY, VRP, VYM, HACK, JKG, DVY, FISV, MSFT, NVDA, SRCL, TSLA, LAZR, IGIB, DEM, DES, DON, IYF, EES, FEM, FLOT, FTA, FXO, ABT, IDU, IVW, IWO,
- Sold Out: ICSH, IYW, LEMB, NVTA, SQ, VTWV, INTC, ROKU, POTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 1,172,309 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,230,875 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 1,049,314 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 895,327 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF) - 1,497,009 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.35%
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 125,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.05 and $38.96, with an estimated average price of $38.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES INC (RING)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $145.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $96.24, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $80.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,497,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund by 84.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 648,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 90.77%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 129,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 320,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 71,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 96.33%. The purchase prices were between $58.64 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07.Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $137.06 and $153.92, with an estimated average price of $145.26.
