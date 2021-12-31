Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys Marvell Technology Inc, General Electric Co, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: MRVL, GE, ONL,
- Added Positions: INTC, KMI, BA, PYPL, DVN, ROK, XOM, CSCO, MMM, AMZN, SBUX, WYNN,
- Reduced Positions: HD, MSFT, MCD, VIAC, GOOG, ACM, STZ, VTRS, DNP, VV,
For the details of HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoertkorn+richard+charles/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,357 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 291,008 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,275 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 335,170 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 80,137 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 291,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 63,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $298.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES. Also check out:
1. HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES keeps buying