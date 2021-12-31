Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys Marvell Technology Inc, General Electric Co, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Viatris Inc

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Hoertkorn Richard Charles (Current Portfolio) buys Marvell Technology Inc, General Electric Co, Rockwell Automation Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Orion Office REIT Inc, sells Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoertkorn Richard Charles. As of 2021Q4, Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 80 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,357 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  2. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 291,008 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,275 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 335,170 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 80,137 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 291,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 63,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $298.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.



