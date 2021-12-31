Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys Marvell Technology Inc, General Electric Co, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Viatris Inc

New Purchases: MRVL, GE, ONL,

MRVL, GE, ONL, Added Positions: INTC, KMI, BA, PYPL, DVN, ROK, XOM, CSCO, MMM, AMZN, SBUX, WYNN,

INTC, KMI, BA, PYPL, DVN, ROK, XOM, CSCO, MMM, AMZN, SBUX, WYNN, Reduced Positions: HD, MSFT, MCD, VIAC, GOOG, ACM, STZ, VTRS, DNP, VV,

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marvell Technology Inc, General Electric Co, Rockwell Automation Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Orion Office REIT Inc, sells Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoertkorn Richard Charles. As of 2021Q4, Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 80 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,357 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 291,008 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,275 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 335,170 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 80,137 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 291,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 63,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $298.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.