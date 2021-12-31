Wcm Investment Management, Llc Buys Novo Nordisk A/S, Lam Research Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, HDFC Bank, Credicorp

New Purchases: NVO, EFA, NU, DAVA, TDCX, CINT, CIAN, TXRH, LESL, FIVN, HCAT, MRTX, BEAM, RYAAY, WIX, CDAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Novo Nordisk A/S, Lam Research Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Nu Holdings, Endava PLC, sells MercadoLibre Inc, HDFC Bank, Credicorp, Thoughtworks Holding Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wcm Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wcm Investment Management, Llc owns 205 stocks with a total value of $44.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wcm+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 26,212,577 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 3,578,938 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 2,054,558 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 6,043,846 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 1,475,820 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

Wcm Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,485,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,759,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,175,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Endava PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.07 and $170.13, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $110.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 235,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in TDCX Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $12.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,688,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in CI&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.64 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,735,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 49.18%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $596.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 777,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $73.22 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $90.31. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 533,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,925,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $29, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,847,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,737,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 423,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Azul SA. The sale prices were between $11.53 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.06.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $74.55 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $81.61.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $74.26 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $9.68.