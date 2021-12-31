Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Foundry Partners, LLC Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, 3M Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV

insider
1 minutes ago
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Foundry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, 3M Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Universal Health Services Inc, New Residential Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundry Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Foundry Partners, LLC owns 345 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foundry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Foundry Partners, LLC
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 338,060 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 338,699 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,346 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3%
  4. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 654,580 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 544,210 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 544,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 451,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $605.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $135.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 114,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 475,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Guess? Inc (GES)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Guess? Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 719,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 7272.07%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 179,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 2808.69%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 332,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 67.42%. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 348,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 142,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The AES Corp (AES)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in The AES Corp by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 991,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 310,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

Sold Out: Avnet Inc (AVT)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Sold Out: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.



