Jlb & Associates Inc Buys KLA Corp, Target Corp, Gentex Corp, Sells Global Payments Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Polaris Inc

Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Jlb & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys KLA Corp, Target Corp, Gentex Corp, Allegion PLC, The Hershey Co, sells Global Payments Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Polaris Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Globe Life Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jlb & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Jlb & Associates Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JLB & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,801 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,451 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 64,767 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 74,151 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 263,092 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $175.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Buckle Inc (BKE)

Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 63.58%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $380.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 86.81%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 77.29%. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $194.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Evertec Inc by 156.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.99 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Jlb & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Jlb & Associates Inc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39.



