Jlb & Associates Inc Buys KLA Corp, Target Corp, Gentex Corp, Sells Global Payments Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Polaris Inc

- New Purchases: AXP, BKE, CMA,
- Added Positions: KLAC, DLTR, TGT, GNTX, AMGN, ALLE, ROST, PKG, UNH, PGR, EVTC, HSY, MKC, ICLR, NOC, SEIC, TJX, INTC, STX, FFIV, UPS, G, TNET, CACC, CP, MMS,
- Reduced Positions: GPN, MSFT, CBRL, AAPL, PII, NEU, CTSH, CPRT, ACN, LLY, NKE, CHDN, CDNS, CASY, RHI, V,
- Sold Out: CHRW, GL,
These are the top 5 holdings of JLB & ASSOCIATES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,801 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,451 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 64,767 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 74,151 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 263,092 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $175.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Buckle Inc (BKE)
Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 63.58%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $380.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 86.81%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 77.29%. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $194.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evertec Inc (EVTC)
Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Evertec Inc by 156.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.99 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Globe Life Inc (GL)
Jlb & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52.Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Jlb & Associates Inc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39.
