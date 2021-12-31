Cabot Wealth Management Inc Buys Zillow Group Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Magna International Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Block Inc

- New Purchases: Z, GTLS, SPSB, ACN, CTSH, EQR, INFY, PFE, QCOM, UNP, VRSK,
- Added Positions: V, RSP, BABA, NVDA, ABNB, SYY, FNDX, AMGN, FLRN, TJX, NEM, OZK, CTAS, CHE, JPM, EWX, MTUM, FNDF, SONY, TSM, FLGB, MBB, IMTM, CHKP, GLDM, USMF, VLUE, INTF, LQD, QUAL, AMZN, SCHO, SPTM, ESGE, IGSB, BSCP, SHOP, CRM, FNDC, BSCQ, MEAR, QEMM, WMT, UNH, NFLX, SPY, JCI, VGT, COST,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, VCSH, TSLA, SCHF, MELI, VZ, OMC, HDB, PGHY, HXL, GOOGL, HD, FRC, KHC, AJG, DIS, IEFA, TAN, SCHG, TDTT, FB, NVO, BSCM, LOW, VB, SCHB, IVE, IVV, XOM, AMAT, SCHZ, QQQ, IEMG, EFA, ABT, ZBRA, UPS, SPG, PG, JNJ, GE,
- Sold Out: MGA, SQ, BSCL, MDT, CMCSA, GD, HON, CX,
For the details of CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cabot+wealth+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,265 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Bank OZK (OZK) - 500,596 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- First Republic Bank (FRC) - 108,627 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 641,190 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 69,510 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $227.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 95.92%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 54.38%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.34. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.
Here is the complete portfolio of CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying