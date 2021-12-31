Cabot Wealth Management Inc Buys Zillow Group Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Magna International Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Block Inc

New Purchases: Z, GTLS, SPSB, ACN, CTSH, EQR, INFY, PFE, QCOM, UNP, VRSK,

Z, GTLS, SPSB, ACN, CTSH, EQR, INFY, PFE, QCOM, UNP, VRSK, Added Positions: V, RSP, BABA, NVDA, ABNB, SYY, FNDX, AMGN, FLRN, TJX, NEM, OZK, CTAS, CHE, JPM, EWX, MTUM, FNDF, SONY, TSM, FLGB, MBB, IMTM, CHKP, GLDM, USMF, VLUE, INTF, LQD, QUAL, AMZN, SCHO, SPTM, ESGE, IGSB, BSCP, SHOP, CRM, FNDC, BSCQ, MEAR, QEMM, WMT, UNH, NFLX, SPY, JCI, VGT, COST,

V, RSP, BABA, NVDA, ABNB, SYY, FNDX, AMGN, FLRN, TJX, NEM, OZK, CTAS, CHE, JPM, EWX, MTUM, FNDF, SONY, TSM, FLGB, MBB, IMTM, CHKP, GLDM, USMF, VLUE, INTF, LQD, QUAL, AMZN, SCHO, SPTM, ESGE, IGSB, BSCP, SHOP, CRM, FNDC, BSCQ, MEAR, QEMM, WMT, UNH, NFLX, SPY, JCI, VGT, COST, Reduced Positions: SCHX, VCSH, TSLA, SCHF, MELI, VZ, OMC, HDB, PGHY, HXL, GOOGL, HD, FRC, KHC, AJG, DIS, IEFA, TAN, SCHG, TDTT, FB, NVO, BSCM, LOW, VB, SCHB, IVE, IVV, XOM, AMAT, SCHZ, QQQ, IEMG, EFA, ABT, ZBRA, UPS, SPG, PG, JNJ, GE,

SCHX, VCSH, TSLA, SCHF, MELI, VZ, OMC, HDB, PGHY, HXL, GOOGL, HD, FRC, KHC, AJG, DIS, IEFA, TAN, SCHG, TDTT, FB, NVO, BSCM, LOW, VB, SCHB, IVE, IVV, XOM, AMAT, SCHZ, QQQ, IEMG, EFA, ABT, ZBRA, UPS, SPG, PG, JNJ, GE, Sold Out: MGA, SQ, BSCL, MDT, CMCSA, GD, HON, CX,

Salem, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Magna International Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Block Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Cabot Wealth Management Inc owns 166 stocks with a total value of $789 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cabot+wealth+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,265 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Bank OZK (OZK) - 500,596 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% First Republic Bank (FRC) - 108,627 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 641,190 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 69,510 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $227.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 95.92%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 54.38%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.34. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.