Franklin Street Advisors Inc Buys Lowe's Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Dollar General Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, AT&T Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: GPC, GIS, FBNC, CL, STZ, EXC, FAST, MTB, NSRGY, NTRS, PCAR, PPG, SNN, WOLF,
- Added Positions: LOW, ABBV, DG, LH, ATVI, PYPL, TSLA, FB, AXP, MAR, VZ, UPS, AMGN, KO, AMZN, CRM, WMT, PAYX, TXN, AMAT, PFE, MMM, WM, ZTS, AAP, CMI, XOM, PRQR, CVX, QCOM, ITCI, D, DKNG, NEE, MU, GS, INTC, FGEN, MRK, GTHX, CRIS, SGMO, TFC, UL, BKNG, MO, A, AGLE, KMI,
- Reduced Positions: T, NVDA, MCD, SYY, AAPL, JNJ, ACN, TMO, MSFT, DIS, JPM, DHR, MDLZ, DD, SUPN, ROK, NKTR, BRK.B, SYK, VFC, RTX, DGX, TGT, DLTR, SCHW, SO, UNP, UNH, RSP, MLM, PM, PEP, ORCL, LRCX, KMB, IBM, GILD, ENB, DUK, DOW, CMCSA, BMY, BAC, AEP, AFL,
- Sold Out: VIAC, SLCT, PHG, SQ,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 520,507 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,605 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,100 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,548 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 333,991 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.12%
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 59,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Bancorp (FBNC)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $43.1 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $81.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32. The stock is now traded at around $127.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $153.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 3233.02%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 70,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 88,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 71,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 59.29%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 235,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $937.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 101.99%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: (SLCT)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.6 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.08.Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.
