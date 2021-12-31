LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alcon Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Zscaler Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: MU, LNT, IJH, UNP,

Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Medtronic PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alcon Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Zillow Group Inc, Zscaler Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. As of 2021Q4, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $780 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 348,623 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 451,396 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,446 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 189,328 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 91,555 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $255.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 361.54%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 87,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 90.47%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $342.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 218,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47.