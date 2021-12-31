Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alcon Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Zscaler Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

insider
Article's Main Image
Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company LaFleur & Godfrey LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alcon Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Zillow Group Inc, Zscaler Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. As of 2021Q4, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $780 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafleur+%26+godfrey+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 348,623 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 451,396 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,446 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 189,328 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  5. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 91,555 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $255.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 361.54%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 87,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 90.47%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $342.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 218,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47.



