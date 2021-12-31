Howland Capital Management Llc Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Deere, Procter & Gamble Co

- New Purchases: BSV, CYRX, AEP, AVGO, CNI, COMM, IHIT, PM, PDO, QCOM, SDY, VV, VNQ, WY,
- Added Positions: PDI, PYPL, VEU, PHYS, ACWX, VOO, MKC, VNLA, W, VIG, GLD, STZ, ORCL, ADBE, VZ, T, BAC, UNH, CLX, SWKS, SHW, RTX, CMI, QQQ, NVDA, NVO, NFLX, MCD, EBAY, LOW, EL, KLAC, FNV, HCA, GVI, IWM, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: IDXX, DE, PG, ADP, MMM, CAT, WBA, AEM, MINT, DIS, DHR, PEP, MDT, SYK, TMO, UGI, XOM, MELI, LDUR, AVY, CVX, KMX, KNSL, JNJ, MDY, YUM, SNA, DOW, CEF, ES, AAPL, GOOGL, AZPN, CVS, FRC, ROK, CB, NSC, PAYX, VSTM, ESGE, USB, FB, BNS, CL, CHD, ZTS, NEO, AMGN, DIM, BAX, VXF, BX, BMY, CARR, TSLA, EMR, GILD, HD, REGN, IBM, DVY, MRK, MDLZ, OTIS,
- Sold Out: PCI, IT, CTSH, AXP, MCO, YUMC, OUST, BR, AMP, MSB, PENN, GSK, HAL, ATVI, PAYC, SON, TWTR, UNM,
For the details of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howland+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,456,423 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 390,965 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 95,117 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 183,984 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 194,735 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $118.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $199.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDO)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 126.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,029,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 65,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 189.09%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 92.45%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.Sold Out: Ouster Inc (OUST)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ouster Inc. The sale prices were between $5.14 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying