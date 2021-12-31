Howland Capital Management Llc Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Deere, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: BSV, CYRX, AEP, AVGO, CNI, COMM, IHIT, PM, PDO, QCOM, SDY, VV, VNQ, WY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, CryoPort Inc, sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Deere, Procter & Gamble Co, Caterpillar Inc, Gartner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howland Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Howland Capital Management Llc owns 235 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,456,423 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 390,965 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 95,117 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 183,984 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 194,735 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $118.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $199.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 126.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,029,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 65,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 189.09%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 92.45%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ouster Inc. The sale prices were between $5.14 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.46.