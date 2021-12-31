Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PulteGroup Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Westlake Chemical Corp

New Purchases: IEF, PHM, LRCX, MRK, DD, AES, TMO, PNC, DKS, MKSI, BMY, CCL, LEVI, GPN, TROW, USMV, PGR, CDNS, EWBC, XMLV, EEMV, DE, PRFT, WHR, MBB, XLK, IWD, NVR, CHPT, CHPT, BEN, FAST, VOO,

IEF, PHM, LRCX, MRK, DD, AES, TMO, PNC, DKS, MKSI, BMY, CCL, LEVI, GPN, TROW, USMV, PGR, CDNS, EWBC, XMLV, EEMV, DE, PRFT, WHR, MBB, XLK, IWD, NVR, CHPT, CHPT, BEN, FAST, VOO, Added Positions: T, BKLN, CSCO, JNJ, FB, SPG, SPY, AVTR, PFE, AMZN, NFLX, DAL, EEM, GS, AAPL, JPM, LYV, SBAC, SEE, D, LEA, INVH, VTI, BYD, AMD, EFAV, PEJ, VEU, ACWI, GOOGL, GOOG, DSI, PG, HD, KO, BRK.B, GOLD,

T, BKLN, CSCO, JNJ, FB, SPG, SPY, AVTR, PFE, AMZN, NFLX, DAL, EEM, GS, AAPL, JPM, LYV, SBAC, SEE, D, LEA, INVH, VTI, BYD, AMD, EFAV, PEJ, VEU, ACWI, GOOGL, GOOG, DSI, PG, HD, KO, BRK.B, GOLD, Reduced Positions: CWB, WLK, LMT, MDT, XOM, MCD, SYY, HYG, JBL, BWA, DIS, QQQ, IJR, F, SCZ, TLT, LOW, TSLA, MU, NVDA, COST, GM, ISRG, KLAC, IBN, ORCL, IVW, ABBV, MSFT, IWF, BAC, TIP, HPP, AOM, XSLV, SMH, PFF, NIO, V, LULU, CRM, CF, AOA, AOR, MA, SBUX, FCX, EW, CVX, AMAT, ADBE, ACN,

CWB, WLK, LMT, MDT, XOM, MCD, SYY, HYG, JBL, BWA, DIS, QQQ, IJR, F, SCZ, TLT, LOW, TSLA, MU, NVDA, COST, GM, ISRG, KLAC, IBN, ORCL, IVW, ABBV, MSFT, IWF, BAC, TIP, HPP, AOM, XSLV, SMH, PFF, NIO, V, LULU, CRM, CF, AOA, AOR, MA, SBUX, FCX, EW, CVX, AMAT, ADBE, ACN, Sold Out: LQD, C, VIAC, KHC, GILD, MOS, VLO, ALLY, CMG, UBER, PENN, SE, CLF, IJH, OKE, PLNT, ATVI, PCAR, ARWR, ASML, GNRC, PYPL, AXP, FDN, WPRT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PulteGroup Inc, AT&T Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Westlake Chemical Corp, Citigroup Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 173 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polaris+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 2,460,480 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 408.50% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 613,600 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.96% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 458,413 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 351,053 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% PulteGroup Inc (PHM) - 863,282 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. New Position

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $111.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 458,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 863,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $596.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 51,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 474,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 419,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,135,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 19788.89%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,837,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 408.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,460,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 6829.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 683,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 188.76%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $168.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 224,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 323.62%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 36,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $145.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 147,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.