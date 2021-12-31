Berger Financial Group, Inc Buys Hartford Core Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Sells , Exact Sciences Corp, Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund

New Purchases: HCRB, IRT, CHD, SQ, NEE, TMO, INTU, FISV, PYPL, CION, BDX, EW, DHR, PSA, PAYC, ZTS, OSTK, ENPH, KMB, WDFC, DRI, STZ, CSX, IWF, QCOM, O, VGR, WFCPL.PFD, ABNB, ALGN, MO, BACPL.PFD, GGG, AMAT, VT, CVX, SCCO, SCHO, AEP, ANTM, WM, MGC, AZO, BAC, SPMB, SHOP, CRM, CVS, SCHW, DE, NKE, BROS, NXRT, GIS, HYG, DOUG, NFJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hartford Core Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells , Exact Sciences Corp, Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund, American Airlines Group Inc, Cardiovascular Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berger Financial Group, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Berger Financial Group, Inc owns 254 stocks with a total value of $754 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 816,363 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 303,027 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 178,540 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.87% Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) - 672,649 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 220,218 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Hartford Core Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.03, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.830200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 672,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 561,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 63,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 30,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 45,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $562.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 115.87%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 178,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.14%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 5,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 1527.89%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $344.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 22,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 2591.38%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 36,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 37,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 1051.37%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $194.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 19,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $34.25.