Berger Financial Group, Inc Buys Hartford Core Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Sells , Exact Sciences Corp, Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund

- New Purchases: HCRB, IRT, CHD, SQ, NEE, TMO, INTU, FISV, PYPL, CION, BDX, EW, DHR, PSA, PAYC, ZTS, OSTK, ENPH, KMB, WDFC, DRI, STZ, CSX, IWF, QCOM, O, VGR, WFCPL.PFD, ABNB, ALGN, MO, BACPL.PFD, GGG, AMAT, VT, CVX, SCCO, SCHO, AEP, ANTM, WM, MGC, AZO, BAC, SPMB, SHOP, CRM, CVS, SCHW, DE, NKE, BROS, NXRT, GIS, HYG, DOUG, NFJ,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, MA, V, SCHX, MSFT, BA, SCHD, HNDL, HD, SCHG, HTRB, TSLA, COST, NVDA, UNH, JAGG, DLN, SCHM, DIS, LMT, SCHA, GOOG, HYLS, FBT, FTSL, EMB, NFLX, DG, FB, ISRG, CSCO, SPDW, VWO, VZ, HON, JNJ, JPM, MRK, CTXS, GOOGL, IBM, MCD, PG, ALL, CERN, ED, INCY, IWM, PPG, SCHF, SPY, TTWO, TGT, UPS, WMT, TIP, ADBE, AIZ, T, BBY, BMY, BR, KO, EA, EXPD, FFIV, FPE, HSIC, HFC, AGG, IQLT, JPEM, JNPR, KR, MDT, PEP, PFE, PGR, REGN, RCL, LUV, UNP, IWD, VGT, ABT, ABBV, ACN, BMO, CM, CAT, LLY, INTC, IJR, MS, NTAP, PM, QQQ, SPLV, SCHP, SBUX, SDY, VEU, VUG, VCIT, VCSH, VB, VTV, IVV, IJH, VHT, AXP, ARKK, BKNG, VMM, XOM, FAST, EEM, NUHY, ORCL, SCHC, IBND, BWX, TM, USB, BND, VIG, VEA, VYM, WFC, HYLB,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, TECH, IT, BGRN, USMV, ETHO, BNDX, VOO, QCLN, BLV, ICLN, VMBS, BIV, EFAV, VV, BSV, CWB, LOW, VXF, EES, IVW, XLU, GLD, AMGN, JBHT, FTSD, DAL, GWX, IBB, IQV, PTF, QYLD, F, FDD, VXUS, DLS, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: VER, EXAS, NMCO, AAL, CSII, EDIT, GOLD, GE, NMZ, VMO,
For the details of Berger Financial Group, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berger+financial+group%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Berger Financial Group, Inc
- JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 816,363 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 303,027 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 178,540 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.87%
- Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) - 672,649 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 220,218 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Hartford Core Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.03, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.830200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 672,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 561,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 63,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 30,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 45,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $562.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 115.87%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 178,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.14%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 5,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 1527.89%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $344.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 22,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 2591.38%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 36,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 37,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 1051.37%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $194.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 19,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO)
Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $15.41.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13.Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $34.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of Berger Financial Group, Inc. Also check out:
1. Berger Financial Group, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berger Financial Group, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berger Financial Group, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berger Financial Group, Inc keeps buying