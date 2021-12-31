CenterStar Asset Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: BABA, JPM, AMLP, SPG, GFS, RIOT, AI, PTLO, XLE, UNP, AB, AXP, BAC, BIIB, XOM, NEE, MCD, NKE, UPS, VZ, V, MTCH, JNJ, TXN, WMT, RDS.B, BX, STWD, AVGO, TSLA, ABBV, ATH, ACI, BROS, VOO, CSCO, CMCSA, DE, INTC, MDT, NFLX, PG, TMO, UNH, JETS, BXMT, CVX, COST, LLY, HD, MFC, PEP, PFE, SNA, VTR, WEC, PM, MARA, ALLY, TSP, MTTR, UVXY, BRK.B, BXP, CNI, CASY, CCEP, CMA, DHR, EMN, EXPE, FHN, HDB, HSBC, MKTX, MET, NDAQ, NWL, ORCL, RIO, SRE, SLAB, VLO, APO, SE, ZS, MRNA, CRWD, FOUR, COIN, MNDY, RDBX, XHB, XLY, ABT, APD, ABR, AVB, TFC, BSX, CF, CALM, CNQ, CNP, EL, FE, GIS, HBAN, IBN, KIM, PNC, RF, TRV, STT, UDR, WPC, ACM, GM, PNR, NRZ, PFSI, CHGG, ANET, W, KEYS, UNIT, MGP, IR, SWCH, SPCE, DELL, CHWY, PTON, OTIS, DKNG, ABNB, BLDE, OTLY, ONL,
- Added Positions: SPY, GOOGL, USB, WFC, INTU, TWTR, AAPL, RTX, AMC, LOGI, LIN, ESS, CTXS, HON, IBM, MRK, TROW, MPLX, LYB, ASML, XLB, SYY, SLG, PH, BA, MS, FITB, EPD, JOBY, TD, MU, GS, C, BG,
- Reduced Positions: FB, SMH, NVDA, GOOG, ACN, AMZN, CB, LRCX, ADSK, DIS, MSFT, NXPI, AMAT, O, LULU, SNPS, PINS, PYPL, KO, ADBE, MA, FISV, U, FNF, MMP, OKE, DHI, IBB, JCI, CP, ZBRA, NSC, NOW, AYX, HOOD, T, BGS, SYK, CRM, REG, MTB, GE, TDG, UBER, NTR, WEBR, IWN, XLK,
- Sold Out: ROKU, WYNN, UNG, SWKS, LC, LOW, UNFI, VSCO, FIS, QCOM, TSM, J, DFS, AMT, KLAC, TM, ZM, PLTR, QQQ, ADI, COF, GLW, INVH, CAT, ETR, MDLZ, MCK, ES, SONY, STE, SUI, TTC, UHS, WBA, ANTM, SFIX, MO, CE, TT, MAA, PNW, KKR, FBHS, BOTZ, VNQ, ACH, AFG, CDNS, WELL, JKHY, RJF, ROST, SWK, TRMB, VMC, MPC, DBX, ASAN, XBI, ADM, ASH, DD, FDX, GLPI, BTBT, AFRM, ARKK, IWM, Y, ALL, ADP, BBBY, CBRL, CI, ENTG, GPN, IPG, JBHT, LEN, MLM, MOH, MCO, MSI, PPG, RDS.A, SNV, TOL, WEX, OC, KBR, VRSK, FIVE, ZTS, PAYC, BBIG, GENI, SOFI, SOFI, DOCS, WRBY, GREE, IGV, AFL, BMO, BBY, EXC, IP, SPGI, MHK, NRG, ROK, TREX, EBAY, CG, XLRN, EVH, FOXA, ROOT, MMAT, LCID, RKLB, SLVM,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 995,900 shares, 32.43% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,200 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio.
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 62,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $145.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 929.97%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 90,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1711.11%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2584.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 609.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 189.98%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 375.25%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $507.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 356.86%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in United States Natural Gas Fund. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $16.21.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.Sold Out: LendingClub Corp (LC)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in LendingClub Corp. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $33.9.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.
