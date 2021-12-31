Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Allegion PLC, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

New Purchases: ALLE, CSX, ASTE, UNH, MO, BAC, KMB, LRCX, V, AVGO, KHC, QTEC, SCHM, SHY, USMV, IVZ, BMY, BEN, LIN, SO, SYK, TMO, TSN, WABC, WY, ZBRA, QRVO, SHOP, QS, IQLT, IYE, SCHH, VIG, ADBE, AMAT, LUMN, CMCSA, XOM, GILD, GS, TT, IMKTA, J, NSC, QCOM, TSM, TRI, INT, HQH, UTF, SPOT, UBER, AGG, DFAS, DIA, DVYE, IEMG, IJS, IWB, IWF, JNK, SDY, VHT, VXUS, XHB, XLE, XLK, T, APD, ALL, AXP, AMT, ABC, ADI, CP, CNC, CI, CTSH, CMI, EOG, EMN, ETN, EW, NEE, FDX, GPC, GGG, GEF, HDB, HPQ, ICE, JCI, KR, LOW, MET, MS, NDAQ, NVS, ODFL, OMC, BKNG, RIO, RCL, SAP, CRM, SNY, SRE, SHW, SNA, EQNR, STLD, SNPS, UNP, RTX, ANTM, WST, XLNX, YUM, PM, BUD, CHTR, TSLA, HII, CDK, LBRDK, PSTG, LSXMK, FTV, YUMC, LW, BROS, ADRE, BND, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, DFAC, EEM, EZM, FEZ, GLD, IAU, IWC, KRE, LIT, MUB, SCHB, SCHO, SCHV, SCZ, SJNK, SLYG, SLYV, VEU, VGK, VOO, VSS, VTV, VYMI, XLF, XPH, AOS, CB, PLD, ASML, ATVI, AFL, A, ALK, AEE, AEP, AME, ATR, ADM, AZN, ADSK, AVB, AVY, TFC, BMO, B, BAX, BIIB, BWA, BSX, BC, VIAC, CHRW, KMX, CRI, CERN, CRL, C, CMA, CMC, GLW, CR, DE, DLR, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, EGBN, EA, EME, EPD, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FE, FISV, FCX, FMS, GD, GIS, GTN, GBX, THG, MNST, LHX, HAS, HUM, IBM, ITW, INFY, IP, INTU, ISRG, JLL, KNX, LANC, LNC, LGF.B, MTB, MGLN, MMS, SPGI, TAP, MCO, VTRS, NVR, NFLX, NI, NTRS, NWN, INSG, NUE, PENN, PVH, PII, NTR, PRU, RPM, REGN, RSG, ROP, SPG, SWKS, SON, LUV, SUI, TJX, TFX, CUBE, VRTX, WBA, EVRG, WVVI, WMB, WSM, WTW, XEL, ZBH, ZION, RCS, POR, QRTEA, MWA, LDOS, AIMC, TMUS, VMW, AWK, AMEH, JBT, DMRC, H, DG, SSNC, FAF, BWXT, NXPI, GM, BAH, FLT, HCA, NOW, FWONA, ZTS, SAIC, CGC, BABA, FWONK, LTRPA, GWB, LBRDA, VSTO, SEDG, ENR, OLLI, HPE, UA, BATRA, BATRK, LSXMA, ASIX, CRSP, IR, REZI, DELL, DOW, ALC, ZM, CTVA, SNDL, SLQT, VNT, BFLY, COIN, GTX, VAL, OGN, ABSI, KD, AMLP, BSCR, DFIV, EZU, GDX, GDXJ, IWV, MBB, SCHR, SMLF, SPIB, SPLV, TLT, USO, VGT, XLI, XLRE, XLU, XLV,

ALLE, CSX, ASTE, UNH, MO, BAC, KMB, LRCX, V, AVGO, KHC, QTEC, SCHM, SHY, USMV, IVZ, BMY, BEN, LIN, SO, SYK, TMO, TSN, WABC, WY, ZBRA, QRVO, SHOP, QS, IQLT, IYE, SCHH, VIG, ADBE, AMAT, LUMN, CMCSA, XOM, GILD, GS, TT, IMKTA, J, NSC, QCOM, TSM, TRI, INT, HQH, UTF, SPOT, UBER, AGG, DFAS, DIA, DVYE, IEMG, IJS, IWB, IWF, JNK, SDY, VHT, VXUS, XHB, XLE, XLK, T, APD, ALL, AXP, AMT, ABC, ADI, CP, CNC, CI, CTSH, CMI, EOG, EMN, ETN, EW, NEE, FDX, GPC, GGG, GEF, HDB, HPQ, ICE, JCI, KR, LOW, MET, MS, NDAQ, NVS, ODFL, OMC, BKNG, RIO, RCL, SAP, CRM, SNY, SRE, SHW, SNA, EQNR, STLD, SNPS, UNP, RTX, ANTM, WST, XLNX, YUM, PM, BUD, CHTR, TSLA, HII, CDK, LBRDK, PSTG, LSXMK, FTV, YUMC, LW, BROS, ADRE, BND, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, DFAC, EEM, EZM, FEZ, GLD, IAU, IWC, KRE, LIT, MUB, SCHB, SCHO, SCHV, SCZ, SJNK, SLYG, SLYV, VEU, VGK, VOO, VSS, VTV, VYMI, XLF, XPH, AOS, CB, PLD, ASML, ATVI, AFL, A, ALK, AEE, AEP, AME, ATR, ADM, AZN, ADSK, AVB, AVY, TFC, BMO, B, BAX, BIIB, BWA, BSX, BC, VIAC, CHRW, KMX, CRI, CERN, CRL, C, CMA, CMC, GLW, CR, DE, DLR, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, EGBN, EA, EME, EPD, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FE, FISV, FCX, FMS, GD, GIS, GTN, GBX, THG, MNST, LHX, HAS, HUM, IBM, ITW, INFY, IP, INTU, ISRG, JLL, KNX, LANC, LNC, LGF.B, MTB, MGLN, MMS, SPGI, TAP, MCO, VTRS, NVR, NFLX, NI, NTRS, NWN, INSG, NUE, PENN, PVH, PII, NTR, PRU, RPM, REGN, RSG, ROP, SPG, SWKS, SON, LUV, SUI, TJX, TFX, CUBE, VRTX, WBA, EVRG, WVVI, WMB, WSM, WTW, XEL, ZBH, ZION, RCS, POR, QRTEA, MWA, LDOS, AIMC, TMUS, VMW, AWK, AMEH, JBT, DMRC, H, DG, SSNC, FAF, BWXT, NXPI, GM, BAH, FLT, HCA, NOW, FWONA, ZTS, SAIC, CGC, BABA, FWONK, LTRPA, GWB, LBRDA, VSTO, SEDG, ENR, OLLI, HPE, UA, BATRA, BATRK, LSXMA, ASIX, CRSP, IR, REZI, DELL, DOW, ALC, ZM, CTVA, SNDL, SLQT, VNT, BFLY, COIN, GTX, VAL, OGN, ABSI, KD, AMLP, BSCR, DFIV, EZU, GDX, GDXJ, IWV, MBB, SCHR, SMLF, SPIB, SPLV, TLT, USO, VGT, XLI, XLRE, XLU, XLV, Added Positions: BDX, MSFT, SCHZ, SCHF, WOOD, SCHA, GVI, DIS, EEFT, CAT, UPS, AMN, MMM, CLX, GE, EPC, BK, CSCO, MDT, CL, REYN, INTC, SCHE, FWRD, NEM, STT, HBI, MCK, MSM, CVS, PFE, JPM,

BDX, MSFT, SCHZ, SCHF, WOOD, SCHA, GVI, DIS, EEFT, CAT, UPS, AMN, MMM, CLX, GE, EPC, BK, CSCO, MDT, CL, REYN, INTC, SCHE, FWRD, NEM, STT, HBI, MCK, MSM, CVS, PFE, JPM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ACN, ABBV, AZO, SCHX, PAYX, IVV, ADP, GNRC, ISTB, UL, ORCL, IVLU, PFF, LMT, HD, SPY, QQQ, QUAL, SHYG, DVY, VLUE, VZ, ABT, NKE, MTD, LH, FICO, CVX, NVST, MA, IJR, MU, LLY, KO, BRK.B, VXF, VYM,

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Allegion PLC, Euronet Worldwide Inc, CSX Corp, Astec Industries Inc, sells iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc owns 500 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+investment+counselors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,425 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 679,977 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 198,051 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 138,893 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,862 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 262.04%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $253.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.