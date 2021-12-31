TL Private Wealth Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Apple Inc, Sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: AAPL,

AAPL, Added Positions: FTSL, LMBS, VEU, FMB, T, IEFA, AMZN, VEA,

FTSL, LMBS, VEU, FMB, T, IEFA, AMZN, VEA, Reduced Positions: PCY, VUG, VTV, SPY, FNOV, IVW, INTC, TLRY, TLRY, IVV, PFE,

PCY, VUG, VTV, SPY, FNOV, IVW, INTC, TLRY, TLRY, IVV, PFE, Sold Out: SRNE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Apple Inc, sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TL Private Wealth. As of 2021Q4, TL Private Wealth owns 50 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TL Private Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tl+private+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 214,590 shares, 17.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 110,586 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 108,479 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 367,998 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 349,715 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.10%

TL Private Wealth initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TL Private Wealth added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 55.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 349,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TL Private Wealth sold out a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.65 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.19.