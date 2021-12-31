Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
TL Private Wealth Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Apple Inc, Sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

Investment company TL Private Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Apple Inc, sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TL Private Wealth. As of 2021Q4, TL Private Wealth owns 50 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TL Private Wealth
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 214,590 shares, 17.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 110,586 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 108,479 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  4. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 367,998 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 349,715 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.10%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

TL Private Wealth initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

TL Private Wealth added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 55.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 349,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

TL Private Wealth sold out a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.65 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.19.



